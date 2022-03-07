ROCKVILLE, Md., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) announced today that 19 physicians have been awarded a 2022 Top Doctor or Rising Star status by Castle Connolly. As leaders in reproductive medicine, SGF physicians are committed to providing exceptional fertility care at a practice that remains at the forefront of cutting-edge reproductive technology.
To compile the Top Doctors list, Castle Connolly manages its established nomination survey, research, screening, and selection process under the direction of a physician. Castle Connolly's physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels. Careful screening of doctors' educational and professional experience is essential before final selection is made among those physicians most highly regarded by their peers.
Rising Stars are included on Castle Connolly doctor lists and are eligible to be selected as Top Doctors once they reach the minimum years of practice for their given specialty.
SGF's reproductive endocrinologists who received a Top Doctor honor by Castle Connolly:
- Pavna Brahma, M.D.
- Anate A. Brauer, M.D.
- Kathleen M. Devine, M.D.
- Nancy Durso, M.D.
- Caleb B. Kallen, M.D., Ph.D.
- Eric Levens, M.D.
- Shruti Malik, M.D.
- Desiree M. McCarthy-Keith, M.D., M.P.H
- Kimberly Moon, M.D.
- Anne B. Namnoum, M.D.
- Anitha S. Nair, M.D.
- Jeanne E. O'Brien, M.D.
- Shayne M. Plosker, M.D.
- Tomer Singer, M.D.
- Brad Swelstad, M.D.
- Eric A. Widra, M.D.
SGF's reproductive endocrinologist, Robert A. Setton, received a Rising Star honor by Castle Connolly.
SGF's reproductive urologists who received a Top Doctor honor by Castle Connolly:
"Helping people achieve their dreams of parenthood is the goal of the entire SGF staff," shares Dr. O'Brien, who sees patients at SGF's Rockville, Maryland office. "I'm honored to be recognized by my peers and included alongside such highly regarded physicians."
For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual consult with an SGF physician. A virtual physician consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
