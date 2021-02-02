IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands Inc., one of the nation's leading providers of business support services to dental groups in the United States, today announced the grand opening of another affiliated Castle Dental office, serving the community of Knoxville, TN.
Patients will enjoy convenient hours, a comfortable office, and full-service care at the new Knoxville location. The newest Castle Dental office provides full-service general dentistry, plus specialty care services, such as orthodontics (braces), Invisalign®, oral surgery, periodontics, endodontics, and implants. Located at 6461 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, the office will be open five days a week, and one Saturday a month. Castle Dental accepts most major insurance plans and offers flexible financing options so patients can afford the care they need.
To celebrate the grand opening, the new Knoxville office will offer a special $39 new patient check-up package, including an exam and digital x-rays, and $100 off dental services over $300. Opening this new location helps Smile Brands and its affiliated dental groups achieve their mission to provide "Smiles for Everyone®" by bringing affordable dental care to local neighborhoods.
Leading the clinical team in the new Castle Dental office is Dr. Hong N. Tran. Dr. Tran has advanced training in General Dentistry and is committed to providing a friendly and knowledgeable approach to patients so they are happy with their smiles.
"I strive to treat everyone with the highest level of care and compassion, and enjoy getting to know my patients on a personal level," explains Dr. Tran. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Smile Brands to open this state-of-the-art facility and serve the community of Knoxville."
Prospective patients can call the new Knoxville Castle Dental office at 865-867-3150 or toll-free at 1-800-TO-SMILE (1-800-867-6453). People can also visit us online to schedule an appointment at the new Knoxville location.
About Smile Brands Inc.
Based in Irvine California, Smile Brands Inc. is one of the largest providers of support services to dental groups in the United States. The organization's award-winning culture has made it the only dental support organization on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list for the past three years. Smile Brands' affiliated dentists leverage industry-leading business support services so that they can spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental practice. The organization was founded in 1998 and supports 650 affiliated practices and 60 brands across 30 states. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit http://www.smilebrands.com.
