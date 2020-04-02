WILMINGTON, N.C., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CastleBranch, a compliance management and infectious disease screening company serving over 30,000 businesses and public entities, as well as millions of individuals nationwide, has developed a solution to help Fortune 5,000 companies and large municipalities safely get their people back to work, get our economy back on track, and get organizations ready for the next wave of COVID-19.
COVID-19 forced thousands of cities and companies to close their businesses or move staff to remote work, all but grinding our national economy to a halt. As many organizations wait for the "all clear" to return to business, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, warns a second wave of COVID-19 is likely.
"It will be inevitable," said Dr. Fauci at a March 25 White House press conference. "We really need to be prepared for another cycle."
Many organizations lack the process and technology to screen their employees for COVID-19 symptoms before they return to work. Lacking the tools to protect themselves, organizations face the possibility of an employee returning to work with COVID-19, which could lead to the potential spread of the disease and another costly, forced closure.
"COVID-19 has changed the way we think and act," said Brett Martin, CEO of CastleBranch. "Now more than ever, it's important that organizations have a way to safely and responsibly bring their employees back to work and prepare for the next wave of the disease."
To respond, CastleBranch pulled together from a team of over 400 individuals to find a solution that mitigated the risk of COVID-19 and helped large organizations get back to work and ready for the next wave. And in a time of national crisis, the company produced.
"We've taken extraordinary steps under extraordinary circumstances to produce extraordinary results," said Martin. "We built a COVID-19 solution with healthcare in mind – one of the most complex industries in the world – and made it available to every person and organization in the country."
The result, CB COVID-19 Compliance, follows CDC guidelines and was built in conjunction with Dr. George Astrakianakis, former Director of Disease Prevention of the Occupational Health and Safety Agency for Healthcare and international expert on pandemic infectious disease policy. The managed service application enables organizations to screen for common COVID-19 symptoms, including a fever. Participants are asked to provide twice-daily temperature readouts for 14 days prior to returning to work. It also gathers information on an individual's travel and exposure to COVID-19, as well as provides educational training on preventing the spread of infectious diseases. All in, this creates a technological airlock around an individual to ensure they're healthy and safe before they return.
CB COVID-19 Compliance is built upon CastleBranch's existing enterprise-level solution, CB Bridges, which spent six years in development, four years in the market, and has the proven ability to support millions of users. The platform is designed to remain compliant with all relevant regulations governing the collection and usage of private data, including FERPA, FCRA, CCPA and more.
"When the time is right, we'll need to reopen our businesses and get our economy back on track. We'll make sure it's safe for organizations to reopen by screening their employees for COVID-19 symptoms today so they can join in the fight tomorrow," said Martin.
About CastleBranch:
Located in Wilmington, N.C., CastleBranch is a compliance management and infectious disease screening company serving over 17,700 healthcare programs, 30,000 businesses and public entities, and 1 million students nationwide. CastleBranch has 20+ years of experience, employs over 400 team members and has a long track record of providing innovative solutions for complex problems.
To learn more about how CastleBranch can help, visit discover.castlebranch.com/covid-19-resources/ or call or email us at 888.723.4263 ext. 1066, covid19@castlebranch.com