WILMINGTON, N.C., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CastleBranch, a compliance management and infectious disease screening company serving over 17,700 education healthcare programs, 1 million students, and thousands of healthcare facilities and employers nationwide, is stepping up to help millions in the fight against COVID-19 – all at absolutely no cost to the healthcare higher education community.
For over two decades, CastleBranch has worked to solve complex problems for all industries, including healthcare education programs and students. When COVID-19 threatened this group's health and safety, CastleBranch immediately jumped into the fray.
"The spread of COVID-19 is a stark reminder of just how critical highly educated, qualified healthcare professionals are to the health and safety of our country," said Brett Martin, CEO of CastleBranch. "These individuals are our first line of defense in the fight against COVID-19, and we felt it was our civic duty to lend a hand – to do everything in our power to help keep them safe and flatten the curve."
To respond, CastleBranch pulled together from a team of over 400 individuals to find a solution that mitigated the risk of COVID-19. And in a time of national crisis, the company produced.
"We've taken extraordinary steps under extraordinary circumstances to produce extraordinary results," said Martin. "Our solution will help healthcare students get back to clinical rotations safely and responsibly, and get them ready to face the next wave of COVID-19."
The result, CB COVID-19 Compliance, follows CDC guidelines and was built in conjunction with Dr. George Astrakianakis, former Director of Disease Prevention of the Occupational Health and Safety Agency for Healthcare and international expert on pandemic infectious disease policy. The managed service application enables organizations to screen for common COVID-19 symptoms, including a fever. Participants are asked to provide twice-daily temperature readouts for 14 days prior to returning to a hospital, school or work. It also gathers information on an individual's travel and exposure to COVID-19, as well as provides educational training on preventing the spread of infectious diseases. All in, this creates a technological airlock around an individual to ensure they're healthy and safe before they return.
CB COVID-19 Compliance is built upon CastleBranch's existing enterprise-level solution, CB Bridges, which spent six years in development, four years in the market, and has the proven ability to support millions of users. The platform is designed to remain compliant with all relevant regulations governing the collection and usage of private data, including FERPA, FCRA, CCPA and more.
While the solution is available to all, CastleBranch wants to make sure those on the frontlines have immediate access to the solution. Through December 2020, CastleBranch is donating the CB COVID-19 Compliance solution at absolutely no cost to college and university healthcare programs, healthcare students, and associated healthcare facilities.
"This community keeps us safe by training the next generation of healthcare professionals to protect us from infectious disease. We'll make sure they're safe by screening them for COVID-19 symptoms today, so they can join in the fight tomorrow," said Martin.
Located in Wilmington, N.C., CastleBranch is a compliance management and infectious disease screening company serving over 17,700 healthcare programs, 1 million students, and thousands of employers and healthcare facilities nationwide. CastleBranch has 20+ years of experience, employs over 400 team members and has a long track record of providing innovative solutions for complex problems.
