SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) ("Castlight Health"), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced that it will be holding its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") as a virtual only meeting due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders and other meeting participants. As previously announced, the meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
In order to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, please visit: https://web.lumiagm.com/267919218. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders must enter the meeting code "castlight2020", which is case sensitive, and the control number previously received on their proxy cards. Participants may begin logging into the Annual Meeting at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 3, 2020. Once admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders who entered with a control number will be able to ask questions and vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions on the Annual Meeting website. Persons without a control number may enter the meeting as a guest, but may not ask questions or vote. Guests who entered with a control number may vote but may not ask questions.
Stockholders who are "beneficial owners" and hold their shares through a broker, bank or other agent and who want to participate and vote at the virtual Annual Meeting, must obtain a valid legal proxy from their broker, bank or other agent and then register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting through Castlight Health's transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC, no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on May 28, 2020. Directions for registering and voting can be found in the supplemental proxy materials filed by Castlight Health with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 21, 2020, and other proxy materials filed with the SEC on April 24, 2020 and also posted to Castlight Health's website at ir.castlighthealth.com by clicking on "Financial Information." Additionally, stockholders may access Castlight Health's proxy materials at: www.astproxyportal.com/ast/18865/.
Whether or not they plan to attend the Annual Meeting, all stockholders as of April 13, 2020, the record date, may also vote in advance of the meeting until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 2, 2020 at www.voteproxy.com or using one of the other methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting filed with the SEC on April 24, 2020. Stockholders who have already voted, and who do not wish to change their vote, do not need to vote again.
