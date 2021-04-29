Castlight Logo (PRNewsfoto/Castlight Health)

Castlight Logo (PRNewsfoto/Castlight Health)

 By Castlight Health, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health navigation platform provider, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"We executed well in the first quarter and made meaningful progress against each of our three priorities for 2021 while delivering strong financial results, including sequential ARR growth and our fourth straight quarter of non-GAAP profitability," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer of Castlight Health. "We were pleased with our pipeline generation activity in the quarter, reported our lowest churn quarter since 2016, and expanded a key health plan partnership. We demonstrated our commitment and ability to innovate in the category of next generation navigation with the launch of our market-leading vaccine navigation solution. Finally, we expanded and extended our work with Boston Children's Hospital to support the nation's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination effort. Our progress in the first quarter allows us to increase our financial guidance for 2021."

Financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020 includes:

  • Total revenue of $35.1 million, compared to $39.0 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 63.6%, compared to 62.9%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 66.8%, compared to 65.1%
  • GAAP operating loss of $3.1 million, compared to $56.6 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $1.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $2.2 million
  • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.02, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.38
  • Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share of $0.01, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.01
  • Cash provided by operations of $7.6 million, compared to cash used in operations of $14.4 million

Total cash was $56.5 million as of March 31, 2021.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Outlook

For the full year 2021, the Company is increasing its outlook and now expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $135 million to $140 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income between income of $1 million and a loss of $4 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per share between income of $0.01 and a loss of $0.03, based on approximately 160 million to 161 million shares

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company now expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $33 million to $35 million

Quarterly Conference Call

Castlight Health senior management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 results and business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.castlighthealth.com. An archive of the webcast can also be accessed through the same link. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 238-7953 and the replay will be available for one week at (800) 585-8367. The conference ID number for the live call and replay is 2847469.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com.  Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation, certain legal expenses, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, and lease exit and related charges.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures we provide may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating loss and net loss per share guidance for the full year 2021 to comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "can," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. The forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies include, but are not limited to, statements regarding certain 2021 financial projections, and our expectations for our future business and financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the SEC on February 24, 2021, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including the quarterly report for the three months ended March 31, 2021, when filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. 

Copyright 2021 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

 

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)





As of



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

56,501





$

49,242



Accounts receivable and other, net

25,035





31,740



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,772





3,800



Total current assets

88,308





84,782



Property and equipment, net

4,966





5,321



Restricted cash, non-current

1,144





1,144



Deferred commissions

8,190





9,556



Deferred professional service costs

4,205





4,462



Intangible assets, net

6,872





7,930



Goodwill

41,485





41,485



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

9,131





10,238



Other assets

1,838





1,855



Total assets

$

166,139





$

166,773



Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

4,383





$

5,145



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

7,057





7,898



Accrued compensation

4,755





8,633



Deferred revenue

13,135





6,848



Operating lease liabilities

5,939





5,789



Total current liabilities

35,269





34,313



Deferred revenue, non-current

122





663



Operating lease liabilities, non-current

5,907





7,446



Other liabilities, non-current

480





485



Total liabilities

41,778





42,907



Stockholders' equity

124,361





123,866



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

166,139





$

166,773



 

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

Revenue:







Subscription

$

32,110





$

38,383



Professional services and other

2,949





662



Total revenue, net

35,059





39,045



Cost of revenue:







Cost of subscription(1)

8,099





10,232



Cost of professional services and other(1)

4,657





4,241



Total cost of revenue

12,756





14,473



Gross profit

22,303





24,572



Operating expenses:







Sales and marketing(1)

6,913





10,472



Research and development(1)

12,113





13,822



General and administrative(1)

6,366





6,576



Goodwill impairment





50,300



Total operating expenses

25,392





81,170



Operating loss

(3,089)





(56,598)



Other income, net

93





263



Net loss

$

(2,996)





$

(56,335)



Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.02)





$

(0.38)



Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share

156,781





148,872















(1)   Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

 



Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

Cost of revenue:







Cost of subscription

$

257





$

169



Cost of professional services and other

236





116



Sales and marketing

350





672



Research and development

1,069





1,163



General and administrative

1,195





1,066



 

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

Operating activities:







Net loss

$

(2,996)





$

(56,335)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

1,623





1,535



Goodwill impairment





50,300



Stock-based compensation

3,107





3,186



Amortization of deferred commissions

1,340





2,383



Amortization of deferred professional service costs

580





925



Non-cash operating lease expense

1,107





1,400



Accretion and amortization of marketable securities





2



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable and other, net

6,705





(6,676)



Deferred commissions

26





(318)



Deferred professional service costs

(300)





(416)



Prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,955)





(494)



Accounts payable

(759)





(7,462)



Operating lease liabilities

(1,389)





(1,516)



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(382)





19



Deferred revenue

5,746





3,573



Accrued compensation

(3,878)





(4,465)



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

7,575





(14,359)



Investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(212)





(1,264)



Purchase of marketable securities





(1,989)



Maturities of marketable securities





12,400



Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(212)





9,147



Financing activities:







Proceeds from exercise of stock options

128





155



Proceeds from ESPP offering

233





186



Principal payments on long-term debt

(465)





(465)



Net cash used in financing activities

(104)





(124)











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

7,259





(5,336)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

50,386





44,342



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

57,645





$

39,006











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

56,501





$

37,681



Restricted cash included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets





181



Restricted cash, non-current

1,144





1,144



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

57,645





$

39,006



 



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



March 31, 2020

Gross profit:











GAAP gross profit subscription

$

24,011





$

26,487





$

28,151



Stock-based compensation

257





215





169



Amortization of internal-use software

79





80





26



Amortization of intangibles

530





530





530



Non-GAAP gross profit subscription

$

24,877





$

27,312





$

28,876



GAAP gross margin subscription

74.8

%



77.0

%



73.3

%

Non-GAAP gross margin subscription

77.5

%



79.4

%



75.2

%













GAAP gross loss professional services

$

(1,708)





$

(2,322)





$

(3,579)



Stock-based compensation

236





219





116



Non-GAAP gross loss professional services

$

(1,472)





$

(2,103)





$

(3,463)



GAAP gross margin professional services

(58)

%



(87)

%



(541)

%

Non-GAAP gross margin professional services

(50)

%



(79)

%



(523)

%













GAAP gross profit

$

22,303





$

24,165





$

24,572



Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

1,102





1,044





841



Non-GAAP gross profit

$

23,405





$

25,209





$

25,413



GAAP gross margin

63.6

%



65.2

%



62.9

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

66.8

%



68.0

%



65.1

%













Operating expense:











GAAP sales and marketing

$

6,913





$

7,713





$

10,472



Stock-based compensation

(350)





(326)





(672)



Amortization of intangibles

(528)





(528)





(528)



Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

6,035





$

6,859





$

9,272















GAAP research and development

$

12,113





$

11,418





$

13,822



Stock-based compensation

(1,069)





(1,041)





(1,163)



Certain legal expenses









191



Capitalization of internally developed software









21



Non-GAAP research and development

$

11,044





$

10,377





$

12,871















GAAP general and administrative

$

6,366





$

6,405





$

6,576



Stock-based compensation

(1,195)





(1,085)





(1,066)



Amortization of intangibles









(17)



Non-GAAP general and administrative

$

5,171





$

5,320





$

5,493















GAAP goodwill impairment

$





$





$

50,300



Goodwill impairment









(50,300)



Non-GAAP goodwill impairment

$





$





$















GAAP operating expense

$

25,392





$

25,536





$

81,170



Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

(3,142)





(2,980)





(53,534)



Non-GAAP operating expense

$

22,250





$

22,556





$

27,636















Operating loss:











GAAP operating loss

$

(3,089)





$

(1,371)





$

(56,598)



Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

4,244





4,024





54,375



Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

1,155





$

2,653





$

(2,223)















Net loss and net loss per share:











GAAP net loss

$

(2,996)





$

(1,197)





$

(56,335)



Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

4,244





4,024





54,375



Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

1,248





$

2,827





$

(1,960)



GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.02)





$

(0.01)





$

(0.38)



Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$

0.01





$

0.02





$

(0.01)



Shares used in basic and diluted net loss per share computation

156,781





154,739





148,872



 

Castlight Media Contact:

Caroline Kawashima

press@castlighthealth.com  

415-246-0313

Castlight Investor Contact:

ir@castlighthealth.com  

443-213-0500

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castlight-health-announces-first-quarter-2021-results-301280618.html

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.