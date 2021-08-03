SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health navigation platform provider, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
"We had a strong second quarter, achieving the top-end of our revenue guidance and generating our fifth straight quarter of non-GAAP profitability and positive cash flow," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer of Castlight Health. "We were pleased with pipeline progress, as our late-stage pipeline for the quarter is the largest in four years, we reported a second low churn quarter, and released a third-party study that demonstrated Castlight's clear value across members at every clinical risk level. We continue to be confident that we will deliver ARR growth in 2021 and are excited about opportunities to extend our data and technology to new markets as part of our long-term growth strategy."
Financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 includes:
- Total revenue of $35.6 million, compared to $35.5 million
- GAAP gross margin of 65.9%, compared to 64.1%
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 68.7%, compared to 68.3%
- GAAP operating loss of $2.4 million, compared to $4.3 million
- Non-GAAP operating income of $1.9 million, compared to $2.1 million
- GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.02, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.03
- Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share of $0.01, compared to net income per basic and diluted share of $0.01
- Cash provided by operations of $4.6 million, compared to cash provided by operations of $3.1 million
Total cash was $60.7 million as of June 30, 2021.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Business Outlook
For the full year 2021, the Company is reiterating its outlook and expects:
- Revenue in the range of $135 million to $140 million
- Non-GAAP operating income between income of $1 million and a loss of $4 million
- Non-GAAP net income per share between income of $0.01 and a loss of $0.03, based on approximately 160 million to 161 million shares
For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects:
- Revenue in the range of $33 million to $35 million
Quarterly Conference Call
About Castlight Health
Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation, certain legal expenses, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, and lease exit and related charges.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The non-GAAP measures we provide may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating loss and net loss per share guidance for the full year 2021 to comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "can," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. The forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies include, but are not limited to, statements regarding certain 2021 financial projections, and our expectations for our future business and financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the SEC on February 24, 2021, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including the quarterly report for the three months ended June 30, 2021, when filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Copyright 2021 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
As of
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
60,706
$
49,242
Accounts receivable and other, net
21,735
31,740
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,716
3,800
Total current assets
91,157
84,782
Property and equipment, net
4,485
5,321
Restricted cash, non-current
—
1,144
Deferred commissions
7,181
9,556
Deferred professional service costs
3,874
4,462
Intangible assets, net
5,814
7,930
Goodwill
41,485
41,485
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
8,006
10,238
Other assets
106
1,855
Total assets
$
162,108
$
166,773
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
3,729
$
5,145
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
5,175
7,898
Accrued compensation
7,104
8,633
Deferred revenue
9,993
6,848
Operating lease liabilities
6,092
5,789
Total current liabilities
32,093
34,313
Deferred revenue, non-current
87
663
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
4,338
7,446
Other liabilities, non-current
335
485
Total liabilities
36,853
42,907
Stockholders' equity
125,255
123,866
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
162,108
$
166,773
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue:
Subscription
$
31,128
$
34,289
$
63,238
$
72,672
Professional services and other
4,475
1,211
7,424
1,873
Total revenue, net
35,603
35,500
70,662
74,545
Cost of revenue:
Cost of subscription(1)
7,977
8,819
16,076
19,051
Cost of professional services and other(1)
4,181
3,942
8,838
8,183
Total cost of revenue
12,158
12,761
24,914
27,234
Gross profit
23,445
22,739
45,748
47,311
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing(1)
7,208
7,683
14,121
18,155
Research and development(1)
12,316
13,043
24,429
26,865
General and administrative(1)
6,366
6,340
12,732
12,916
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
50,300
Total operating expenses
25,890
27,066
51,282
108,236
Operating loss
(2,445)
(4,327)
(5,534)
(60,925)
Other income, net
56
123
149
386
Net loss
$
(2,389)
$
(4,204)
$
(5,385)
$
(60,539)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.02)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.41)
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic
158,951
150,078
157,872
149,475
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cost of revenue:
Cost of subscription
$
222
$
205
$
479
$
374
Cost of professional services and other
184
144
420
260
Sales and marketing
442
748
792
1,420
Research and development
1,060
1,314
2,129
2,477
General and administrative
1,262
858
2,457
1,924
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(2,389)
$
(4,204)
$
(5,385)
$
(60,539)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by
Depreciation and amortization
1,616
1,609
3,239
3,144
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
50,300
Stock-based compensation
3,170
3,269
6,277
6,455
Amortization of deferred commissions
1,228
1,536
2,568
3,919
Amortization of deferred professional service costs
567
732
1,147
1,657
Non-cash operating lease expense
1,125
1,231
2,232
2,631
Other
19
—
19
2
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and other, net
3,300
4,898
10,005
(1,778)
Deferred commissions
(219)
(602)
(193)
(920)
Deferred professional service costs
(221)
(213)
(521)
(629)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
932
(330)
(2,023)
(824)
Accounts payable
(699)
(2,739)
(1,458)
(10,201)
Operating lease liabilities
(1,416)
(1,100)
(2,805)
(2,616)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(1,561)
(1,530)
(1,943)
(1,511)
Deferred revenue
(3,177)
(811)
2,569
2,762
Accrued compensation
2,349
1,351
(1,529)
(3,114)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
4,624
3,097
12,199
(11,262)
Investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(33)
(2,035)
(245)
(3,299)
Purchase of marketable securities
—
(1,005)
—
(2,994)
Sales of marketable securities
—
2,001
—
2,001
Maturities of marketable securities
—
5,000
—
17,400
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(33)
3,961
(245)
13,108
Financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
98
—
226
155
Proceeds from ESPP offering
—
—
233
186
Principal payments on long-term debt
(465)
(465)
(930)
(930)
Net cash used in financing activities
(367)
(465)
(471)
(589)
Effect of of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents,
(19)
—
(19)
—
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and
4,205
6,593
11,464
1,257
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of
57,645
39,006
50,386
44,342
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
61,850
$
45,599
$
61,850
$
45,599
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
60,706
$
44,274
$
60,706
$
44,274
Restricted cash included in Prepaid expenses and other
1,144
181
1,144
181
Restricted cash, non-current
—
1,144
—
1,144
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
61,850
$
45,599
$
61,850
$
45,599
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Gross profit:
GAAP gross profit subscription
$
23,151
$
24,011
$
25,470
$
47,162
$
53,621
Stock-based compensation
222
257
205
479
374
Amortization of internal-use software
79
79
79
158
105
Amortization of intangibles
530
530
530
1,060
1,060
Reduction in workforce
—
—
221
—
221
Non-GAAP gross profit subscription
$
23,982
$
24,877
$
26,505
$
48,859
$
55,381
GAAP gross margin subscription
74.4
%
74.8
%
74.3
%
74.6
%
73.8
%
Non-GAAP gross margin subscription
77.0
%
77.5
%
77.3
%
77.3
%
76.2
%
GAAP gross profit (loss) professional
$
294
$
(1,708)
$
(2,731)
$
(1,414)
$
(6,310)
Stock-based compensation
184
236
144
420
260
Reduction in workforce
—
—
317
—
317
Non-GAAP gross profit (loss)
$
478
$
(1,472)
$
(2,270)
$
(994)
$
(5,733)
GAAP gross margin professional
6.6
%
(57.9)
%
(226)
%
(19.0)
%
(337)
%
Non-GAAP gross margin professional
10.7
%
(49.9)
%
(187)
%
(13.4)
%
(306)
%
GAAP gross profit
$
23,445
$
22,303
$
22,739
$
45,748
$
47,311
Impact of non-GAAP adjustments
1,015
1,102
1,496
2,117
2,337
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
24,460
$
23,405
$
24,235
$
47,865
$
49,648
GAAP gross margin
65.9
%
63.6
%
64.1
%
64.7
%
63.5
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
68.7
%
66.8
%
68.3
%
67.7
%
66.6
%
Operating expense:
GAAP sales and marketing
$
7,208
$
6,913
$
7,683
$
14,121
$
18,155
Stock-based compensation
(442)
(350)
(748)
(792)
(1,420)
Amortization of intangibles
(528)
(528)
(528)
(1,056)
(1,056)
Reduction in workforce
—
—
(334)
—
(334)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
$
6,238
$
6,035
$
6,073
$
12,273
$
15,345
GAAP research and development
$
12,316
$
12,113
$
13,043
$
24,429
$
26,865
Stock-based compensation
(1,060)
(1,069)
(1,314)
(2,129)
(2,477)
Reduction in workforce
—
—
(658)
—
(658)
Certain legal expenses
—
—
—
—
191
Capitalization of internally
—
—
—
—
21
Non-GAAP research and development
$
11,256
$
11,044
$
11,071
$
22,300
$
23,942
GAAP general and administrative
$
6,366
$
6,366
$
6,340
$
12,732
$
12,916
Stock-based compensation
(1,262)
(1,195)
(858)
(2,457)
(1,924)
Amortization of intangibles
—
—
—
—
(17)
Reduction in workforce
—
—
(497)
—
(497)
Non-GAAP general and administrative
$
5,104
$
5,171
$
4,985
$
10,275
$
10,478
GAAP goodwill impairment
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
50,300
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
—
(50,300)
Non-GAAP goodwill impairment
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
GAAP operating expense
$
25,890
$
25,392
$
27,066
$
51,282
$
108,236
Impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(3,292)
(3,142)
(4,937)
(6,434)
(58,471)
Non-GAAP operating expense
$
22,598
$
22,250
$
22,129
$
44,848
$
49,765
Operating income (loss):
GAAP operating loss
$
(2,445)
$
(3,089)
$
(4,327)
$
(5,534)
$
(60,925)
Impact of non-GAAP adjustments
4,307
4,244
6,433
8,551
60,808
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$
1,862
$
1,155
$
2,106
$
3,017
$
(117)
Net income (loss) and net income
GAAP net loss
$
(2,389)
$
(2,996)
$
(4,204)
$
(5,385)
$
(60,539)
Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP
4,307
4,244
6,433
8,551
60,808
Non-GAAP net income
$
1,918
$
1,248
$
2,229
$
3,166
$
269
GAAP net loss per share, basic and
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.41)
Non-GAAP net income per share,
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.02
$
—
Shares used in basic and diluted net
158,951
156,781
150,078
157,872
149,475
