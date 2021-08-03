Castlight Logo (PRNewsfoto/Castlight Health)

Castlight Logo (PRNewsfoto/Castlight Health)

 By Castlight Health, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health navigation platform provider, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"We had a strong second quarter, achieving the top-end of our revenue guidance and generating our fifth straight quarter of non-GAAP profitability and positive cash flow," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer of Castlight Health. "We were pleased with pipeline progress, as our late-stage pipeline for the quarter is the largest in four years, we reported a second low churn quarter, and released a third-party study that demonstrated Castlight's clear value across members at every clinical risk level. We continue to be confident that we will deliver ARR growth in 2021 and are excited about opportunities to extend our data and technology to new markets as part of our long-term growth strategy."

Financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 includes:

  • Total revenue of $35.6 million, compared to $35.5 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 65.9%, compared to 64.1%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 68.7%, compared to 68.3%
  • GAAP operating loss of $2.4 million, compared to $4.3 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $1.9 million, compared to $2.1 million
  • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.02, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.03
  • Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share of $0.01, compared to net income per basic and diluted share of $0.01
  • Cash provided by operations of $4.6 million, compared to cash provided by operations of $3.1 million

Total cash was $60.7 million as of June 30, 2021.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Outlook

For the full year 2021, the Company is reiterating its outlook and expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $135 million to $140 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income between income of $1 million and a loss of $4 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per share between income of $0.01 and a loss of $0.03, based on approximately 160 million to 161 million shares

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $33 million to $35 million

Quarterly Conference Call

Castlight Health senior management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 results and business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.castlighthealth.com. An archive of the webcast can also be accessed through the same link. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 238-7953 and the replay will be available for one week at (800) 585-8367. The conference ID number for the live call and replay is 3859414.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation, certain legal expenses, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, and lease exit and related charges.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures we provide may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating loss and net loss per share guidance for the full year 2021 to comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "can," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. The forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies include, but are not limited to, statements regarding certain 2021 financial projections, and our expectations for our future business and financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the SEC on February 24, 2021, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including the quarterly report for the three months ended June 30, 2021, when filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. 

Copyright 2021 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)





As of



June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

60,706





$

49,242



Accounts receivable and other, net

21,735





31,740



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,716





3,800



Total current assets

91,157





84,782



Property and equipment, net

4,485





5,321



Restricted cash, non-current





1,144



Deferred commissions

7,181





9,556



Deferred professional service costs

3,874





4,462



Intangible assets, net

5,814





7,930



Goodwill

41,485





41,485



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

8,006





10,238



Other assets

106





1,855



Total assets

$

162,108





$

166,773



Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

3,729





$

5,145



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

5,175





7,898



Accrued compensation

7,104





8,633



Deferred revenue

9,993





6,848



Operating lease liabilities

6,092





5,789



Total current liabilities

32,093





34,313



Deferred revenue, non-current

87





663



Operating lease liabilities, non-current

4,338





7,446



Other liabilities, non-current

335





485



Total liabilities

36,853





42,907



Stockholders' equity

125,255





123,866



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

162,108





$

166,773



 

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue:















Subscription

$

31,128





$

34,289





$

63,238





$

72,672



Professional services and other

4,475





1,211





7,424





1,873



Total revenue, net

35,603





35,500





70,662





74,545



Cost of revenue:















Cost of subscription(1)

7,977





8,819





16,076





19,051



Cost of professional services and other(1)

4,181





3,942





8,838





8,183



Total cost of revenue

12,158





12,761





24,914





27,234



Gross profit

23,445





22,739





45,748





47,311



Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing(1)

7,208





7,683





14,121





18,155



Research and development(1)

12,316





13,043





24,429





26,865



General and administrative(1)

6,366





6,340





12,732





12,916



Goodwill impairment













50,300



Total operating expenses

25,890





27,066





51,282





108,236



Operating loss

(2,445)





(4,327)





(5,534)





(60,925)



Other income, net

56





123





149





386



Net loss

$

(2,389)





$

(4,204)





$

(5,385)





$

(60,539)



Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.02)





$

(0.03)





$

(0.03)





$

(0.41)



Weighted-average shares used to compute basic

and diluted net loss per share

158,951





150,078





157,872





149,475





(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

 



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Cost of revenue:















Cost of subscription

$

222





$

205





$

479





$

374



Cost of professional services and other

184





144





420





260



Sales and marketing

442





748





792





1,420



Research and development

1,060





1,314





2,129





2,477



General and administrative

1,262





858





2,457





1,924



 

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Operating activities:















Net loss

$

(2,389)





$

(4,204)





$

(5,385)





$

(60,539)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by

  (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

1,616





1,609





3,239





3,144



Goodwill impairment













50,300



Stock-based compensation

3,170





3,269





6,277





6,455



Amortization of deferred commissions

1,228





1,536





2,568





3,919



Amortization of deferred professional service costs

567





732





1,147





1,657



Non-cash operating lease expense

1,125





1,231





2,232





2,631



Other

19









19





2



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable and other, net

3,300





4,898





10,005





(1,778)



Deferred commissions

(219)





(602)





(193)





(920)



Deferred professional service costs

(221)





(213)





(521)





(629)



Prepaid expenses and other assets

932





(330)





(2,023)





(824)



Accounts payable

(699)





(2,739)





(1,458)





(10,201)



Operating lease liabilities

(1,416)





(1,100)





(2,805)





(2,616)



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(1,561)





(1,530)





(1,943)





(1,511)



Deferred revenue

(3,177)





(811)





2,569





2,762



Accrued compensation

2,349





1,351





(1,529)





(3,114)



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

4,624





3,097





12,199





(11,262)



Investing activities:















Purchase of property and equipment

(33)





(2,035)





(245)





(3,299)



Purchase of marketable securities





(1,005)









(2,994)



Sales of marketable securities





2,001









2,001



Maturities of marketable securities





5,000









17,400



Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(33)





3,961





(245)





13,108



Financing activities:















Proceeds from exercise of stock options

98









226





155



Proceeds from ESPP offering









233





186



Principal payments on long-term debt

(465)





(465)





(930)





(930)



Net cash used in financing activities

(367)





(465)





(471)





(589)



Effect of of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents,

and restricted cash

(19)









(19)























Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and

   restricted cash

4,205





6,593





11,464





1,257



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of

  period

57,645





39,006





50,386





44,342



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

61,850





$

45,599





$

61,850





$

45,599



















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:















Cash and cash equivalents

$

60,706





$

44,274





$

60,706





$

44,274



Restricted cash included in Prepaid expenses and other 

current assets

1,144





181





1,144





181



Restricted cash, non-current





1,144









1,144



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

61,850





$

45,599





$

61,850





$

45,599



 

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Gross profit:



















GAAP gross profit subscription

$

23,151





$

24,011





$

25,470





$

47,162





$

53,621



Stock-based compensation

222





257





205





479





374



Amortization of internal-use software

79





79





79





158





105



Amortization of intangibles

530





530





530





1,060





1,060



Reduction in workforce









221









221



Non-GAAP gross profit subscription

$

23,982





$

24,877





$

26,505





$

48,859





$

55,381



GAAP gross margin subscription

74.4

%



74.8

%



74.3

%



74.6

%



73.8

%

Non-GAAP gross margin subscription

77.0

%



77.5

%



77.3

%



77.3

%



76.2

%





















GAAP gross profit (loss) professional

services

$

294





$

(1,708)





$

(2,731)





$

(1,414)





$

(6,310)



Stock-based compensation

184





236





144





420





260



Reduction in workforce









317









317



Non-GAAP gross profit (loss)

professional services

$

478





$

(1,472)





$

(2,270)





$

(994)





$

(5,733)



GAAP gross margin professional

services

6.6

%



(57.9)

%



(226)

%



(19.0)

%



(337)

%

Non-GAAP gross margin professional

services

10.7

%



(49.9)

%



(187)

%



(13.4)

%



(306)

%





















GAAP gross profit

$

23,445





$

22,303





$

22,739





$

45,748





$

47,311



Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

1,015





1,102





1,496





2,117





2,337



Non-GAAP gross profit

$

24,460





$

23,405





$

24,235





$

47,865





$

49,648



GAAP gross margin

65.9

%



63.6

%



64.1

%



64.7

%



63.5

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

68.7

%



66.8

%



68.3

%



67.7

%



66.6

%





















Operating expense:



















GAAP sales and marketing

$

7,208





$

6,913





$

7,683





$

14,121





$

18,155



Stock-based compensation

(442)





(350)





(748)





(792)





(1,420)



Amortization of intangibles

(528)





(528)





(528)





(1,056)





(1,056)



Reduction in workforce









(334)









(334)



Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

6,238





$

6,035





$

6,073





$

12,273





$

15,345























GAAP research and development

$

12,316





$

12,113





$

13,043





$

24,429





$

26,865



Stock-based compensation

(1,060)





(1,069)





(1,314)





(2,129)





(2,477)



Reduction in workforce









(658)









(658)



Certain legal expenses

















191



Capitalization of internally

developed software

















21



Non-GAAP research and development

$

11,256





$

11,044





$

11,071





$

22,300





$

23,942























GAAP general and administrative

$

6,366





$

6,366





$

6,340





$

12,732





$

12,916



Stock-based compensation

(1,262)





(1,195)





(858)





(2,457)





(1,924)



Amortization of intangibles

















(17)



Reduction in workforce









(497)









(497)



Non-GAAP general and administrative

$

5,104





$

5,171





$

4,985





$

10,275





$

10,478























GAAP goodwill impairment

$





$





$





$





$

50,300



Goodwill impairment

















(50,300)



Non-GAAP goodwill impairment

$





$





$





$





$























GAAP operating expense

$

25,890





$

25,392





$

27,066





$

51,282





$

108,236



Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

(3,292)





(3,142)





(4,937)





(6,434)





(58,471)



Non-GAAP operating expense

$

22,598





$

22,250





$

22,129





$

44,848





$

49,765























Operating income (loss):



















GAAP operating loss

$

(2,445)





$

(3,089)





$

(4,327)





$

(5,534)





$

(60,925)



Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

4,307





4,244





6,433





8,551





60,808



Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

1,862





$

1,155





$

2,106





$

3,017





$

(117)























Net income (loss) and net income

(loss) per share:



















GAAP net loss

$

(2,389)





$

(2,996)





$

(4,204)





$

(5,385)





$

(60,539)



Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP

adjustments

4,307





4,244





6,433





8,551





60,808



Non-GAAP net income

$

1,918





$

1,248





$

2,229





$

3,166





$

269



GAAP net loss per share, basic and

diluted

$

(0.02)





$

(0.02)





$

(0.03)





$

(0.03)





$

(0.41)



Non-GAAP net income per share,

basic and diluted

$

0.01





$

0.01





$

0.01





$

0.02





$



Shares used in basic and diluted net

loss per share computation

158,951





156,781





150,078





157,872





149,475



Castlight Media Contact:

Caroline Kawashima

press@castlighthealth.com

415-246-0313

Castlight Investor Contact:

ir@castlighthealth.com

443-213-0500

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castlight-health-announces-second-quarter-2021-results-301347442.html

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.