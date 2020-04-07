ATLANTA, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed FIFA streamer Castro joined with fundraising platform Softgiving to raise more than $200k in a 28-hour, online charity streaming event. The event, entitled #FkCovid19, took place last week and included a $100k donation from Castro himself, as well as a $5k donation from Softgiving. The funds support Direct Relief, GlobalGiving and No Kid Hungry in the fight against COVID-19 now and in recovery after.
Castro wanted to use his platform to positively impact people who have been affected by this pandemic: "I wanted to show that, no matter how tough times can get, if we all come together, we can overcome the negativity and fear this situation is causing."
"I can't emphasize how awesome it was for Softgiving to create this campaign for me on such short notice. Setting up and linking the page to my stream was simple, and the website navigation made it easy to donate," Castro continued.
"Castro is an accomplished and beloved streamer in his community, but he also has a heart of gold," said Softgiving Founder and CEO Matt Pfalzgraf. "We all want to do our part to help in any way possible. All of us at Softgiving are so happy to be able to offer our services for free to anyone who wants to hop online and lead a fundraising initiative of their own. We hope lots of people will be inspired to follow Castro's lead in these efforts."
"Direct Relief is exceedingly grateful for the generous support of Castro and his community — this support will be put to immediate use, helping safeguard nurses and doctors on the frontline by equipping them with the protective gear they need," said Direct Relief Vice President of Communications Tony Morain. "This is an example of humanity at its best, and that's precisely what is needed in this moment as we all face this historic challenge."
To continue donating to Castro's #FkCovid19 efforts, visit fkcovid19.org and make a contribution, or create a Softgiving campaign to lead your own fundraising event.
ABOUT SOFTGIVING
Headquartered in Atlanta, Softgiving makes it easy for influencers to fundraise for their favorite causes in a fast, convenient, lifestyle-based way. As the first charity streaming platform with a 0% Platform Fee, Softgiving is committed to raising more money for more nonprofits in order to make an even greater global impact. For more information, visit softgiving.com and follow the company on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.