SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalent, a global leader in clinical supply services, today announced the opening of its new clinical supply facility, strategically located in the Shiga prefecture of Japan, in response to increased demand for end-to-end services, including primary packaging and white glove services.
The 6,000 square-meter site will provide flexible clinical supply solutions, serving both local and global biotech and pharmaceutical companies. The facility, one of the largest of its kind in Japan, will play an important role in Catalent's expanding Asia-Pacific network, working alongside two sites in China and one in Singapore to ensure customers' clinical trials are well-served across the region.
"Shiga will become a key hub in our Asia-Pacific Clinical Supply Services network, with Japan now representing the third-largest clinical trials market in the world," commented Roel de Nobel, Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific, Catalent Clinical Supply Services. He added, "The new site builds upon Catalent's 40 years of in-country presence, and in addition to bi-lingual English and Japanese project and clinical supply management, will provide primary and secondary packaging and labeling, storage and distribution, cold chain handling, and in-country returns and destruction services."
Acquired from Teva-Takeda Pharmaceuticals in July 2020, the Shiga site has since undergone significant redevelopment to optimize Catalent's service offering, and it will also add specialized solutions for the Asia-Pacific markets including Catalent's FastChain® demand-led supply, white glove handling and logistics.
With sites in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Singapore, Japan and China, and an extended network of over 50 depots, Catalent's clinical supply services can handle a broad range of international compliance and distribution requirements to support global clinical trials.
About Catalent Clinical Supply Services
Catalent is a global leader in clinical supply services, with comprehensive and flexible solutions for small molecules, biologics, and cell and gene therapies and integrated solutions to accelerate speed to clinic. Catalent offers a full range of services including clinical supply management, comprehensive packaging solutions, comparator sourcing, cold chain storage and global distribution and specialized supply chain services including direct-to-patient and demand-led supply. With nine CGMP clinical packaging facilities and over 50 strategically located depots on six continents combined with more than 25 years' experience across thousands of studies in more than 80 countries, Catalent has the comprehensive services, global scale and expertise necessary to reliably supply clinical trials of all sizes and complexity anywhere in the world.
About Catalent
Catalent is the leading global provider of development sciences and manufacturing platforms for medicines, including biotherapeutics; cell and gene therapies; and consumer health products. With almost 90 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance, and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent's workforce exceeds 17,000 people, including more than 2,500 scientists and technicians, at more than 50 facilities on four continents, and in fiscal year 2021, it generated $4 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com.
