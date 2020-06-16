DALLAS, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult Health, a leading provider of onsite and virtual preventive healthcare, today announced it will host a webinar on Tuesday, June 23, titled "Virtual Preventive Checkups: A New Solution for a New Day." This session will discuss ways that the pandemic continues to impact population health both directly through the virus and indirectly via chronic conditions and mental health, while boosting virtual care. Resources available for employers to assist their employees will also be addressed.
During this webinar, attendees will receive insights from leading family practice, epidemiology and mental health professionals into how COVID-19 will likely evolve this summer, the seen and unseen workplace impacts that require preparation, and how these events may alter employer-sponsored healthcare. New approaches for employers addressing shifting preventive care needs will also be outlined.
"The current pandemic has changed many aspects of our lives and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future," said David Michel, CEO of Catapult Health. "As individuals have been more isolated and put off seeking non-urgent care, extra focus is being placed on addressing an increase in chronic conditions and mental health concerns. Employers looking to support their employees' preventive care and address possible concerns before they progress, need to understand how their health requirements are evolving and the tools available that support evolving workplaces."
About Catapult Health
Catapult Health incorporates clinical results to drive health savings, conducting preventive care checkups at the workplace through onsite and telehealth resources. Patients receive their blood chemistry, depression screening and other test results in real time, in consultation with a board-certified Nurse Practitioner. For more information, please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or at www.catapulthealth.com.
