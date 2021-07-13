NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cataract surgery devices market is poised to grow by USD 1.59 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the cataract surgery devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cataract and a rise in the geriatric population.
The cataract surgery devices market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing medical tourism for low-cost cataract surgery as one of the prime reasons driving the cataract surgery devices market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The cataract surgery devices market covers the following areas:
Cataract Surgery Devices Market Sizing
Cataract Surgery Devices Market Forecast
Cataract Surgery Devices Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alcon Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- HOYA Group
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- NIDEK Co. Ltd.
- Oculentis GmbH
- Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd.
- SIFI SPA
- Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- IOLs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Phacoemulsification devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- OVDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Femtosecond lasers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
