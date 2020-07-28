NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Never lose or drop another pair of glasses again thanks to affordable, celebrity eyewear brand, Privé Revaux. Primed to magnetize the eyewear industry, the disruptive brand is changing the game again with their revolutionary HoldTight technology. Designed to hold your glasses in place, no matter how you move or where you hang them, this new innovation utilizes strategically placed, high-grade magnets to solve a common problem and secure frames closed.
Privé Revaux unveils their exclusive and patent-pending HoldTight technology with two new, unisex and classic sunglasses; The Press and The Expressionist. With HoldTight that features magnets embedded into the temples of the arms, both designs offer high-end construction including lightweight, temperature-resistant and durable plastic frames paired with superior visual and polarization clarity that blocks unwanted light, reduces glare with an anti-glare and scratch-resistant coating, and enables maximum optical clarity. They also block 100% of all harmful UVA/UVB rays as well as blue-light rays emitted from screens.
"HoldTight is truly groundbreaking and will undoubtedly be a game changer for not only Privé Revaux, but for eyewear in general," said David Schottenstein, Founder of Privé Revaux. "With this new technology we've provided a solution to such a commonplace problem, and now you can clip your frames to the front of your shirt, pants, jacket, or purse, without the worry of them slipping off. Say goodbye to broken or scratched lenses because your eyewear will hold tight to wherever you place them."
In three short years, Privé Revaux, has emerged as a leader in the eyewear industry with their high-quality, affordable sunglasses, anti-blue light glasses, readers and prescription frames. Continually on the forefront of design, innovation and craftsmanship, the brand brings an unprecedented value to customers with the belief that designer eyewear shouldn't be a luxury reserved for a select few.
The Privé Revaux HoldTight assortment is available now on priverevaux.com for $34.95.
About Privé Revaux Eyewear
Privé Revaux Eyewear was established to disrupt the eyewear market as a purveyor of quality goods at a great value. It was built on a shared passion for style and quality from serial entrepreneur David Schottenstein along with an elite team including celebrity visionaries Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeldand Ashley Benson and Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. With more than 100 hand-crafted and polarized designer frames starting at $29.95, everyone can be anyone. Privé Revaux Eyewear is available on priverevaux.com.