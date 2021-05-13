TUCKER, Ga., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CATMEDIA has recently announced yet another new member of its growing team with the recent hiring of Aaron McKevitt, the company's new Director of Marketing.
"We are thrilled to have brought Aaron on as a key member of our leadership team," said Catherine Downey, CATMEDIA CEO. "His proven track record in marketing strategy development and implementation, as well as his extensive work in healthcare communications, makes him a perfect fit for our team and some of our largest clients."
New Marketing Director Adds to Agency's Healthcare Expertise
Aaron McKevitt has guided effective teams and successful marketing campaigns for more than a decade at two of Atlanta's largest health systems—Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital. Among many high-profile projects he led, McKevitt served as Public Information Officer on the COVID-19 Executive Taskforce, launched and directed one of Georgia's most innovative healthcare social media programs, and managed the 55,000-circulation Vim & Vigor magazine.
After McKevitt graduated with a degree in public relations from the University of Georgia, he quickly gained valuable leadership experience in marketing, internal communications, and community relations. He has championed aggressive digital marketing strategies—including paid search and email marketing—as well as traditional advertising tactics—including television, print, outdoor, and radio.
In 2019, he bolstered his business acumen, graduating magna cum laude with an MBA from Auburn University, while steering the GMC brand through its merger with Northside.
"Being able to work alongside some of the most talented creative minds in our industry, and serving such an impressive roster of clients, is a dream opportunity for any marketing professional," said McKevitt. "I'm excited to get to work and continue building upon the already impeccable reputation this agency has earned over the last two decades."
ABOUT CATMEDIA
CATMEDIA is an award-winning agency that specializes in advertising, creative services, media production, program management, and training. As a national leader working with highly regulated clients, breaking down complex issues, and effectively communicating to a wide array of audiences, we take an innovative approach to everything we do. A Women-Owned Small Business and past recipient of the Georgia Small Business of the Year, we have provided world-class customer service and solutions to a variety of government and commercial clients for nearly 25 years, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
