DENVER, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD 100% Relief, a leading online CBD company that sells organic CBD products direct to consumer and offers wholesale and white label options to retailers, is teaming up with Kevin Harrington.
Kevin Harrington is an Original Shark on the Emmy-winning, ABC hit TV show, "Shark Tank." He is also the pioneer of the infomercial, creator of the As Seen On TV empire, Co- Founder of the Electronic Retailers Association (ERA) and Co- Founder of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO). Kevin has launched over 500 products that have generated more than $5 billion in sales worldwide.
"We are extremely excited to announce that Kevin Harrington will be a celebrity influencer and strategic partner for CBD 100% Relief," said Daniel Sandoval, CEO of CBD 100% Relief. "In addition, we will be collaborating with Kevin and his team over the next few months to run an extensive marketing campaign via TV, radio, print, and digital. We are thrilled to bring CBD 100% Relief to the masses."
Kevin has a proven track record of picking winners. He has also proven to be a powerful catalyst for companies he invests in or for companies he positions himself with. He's been responsible for the launch of over 20 businesses that have each had sales over $100 million and has been involved with iconic brands and celebrities like Jack LaLanne, Tony Little, George Foreman, Russell Simmons, and Kim Kardashian, to name a few.
"We are extremely honored that Kevin and his team think our brand is a winner and that the quality of our CBD products are superior," Sandoval said. "We are looking forward to the collaboration and looking forward to educating and exposing our brand and products to more people through broadcasting and various other media outlets. Consumers can still purchase our products online at www.CBD100percent.com. Our CBD products are shipped nationwide from our fulfillment center and our team follows all CDC guidelines as well as additional rigid requirements we have put in place to ensure the safety of our staff, products, and customers."
About CBD 100% Relief
CBD 100% Relief's mission is to bring physical and mental relief to every man, woman, and loved one across the globe. Relief Matters. Their products are 100% organic but they are also CBD distillate. CBD distillates are one of the most potent types of CBD concentrates that exist today. The distillation process creates the cleanest CBD concentrates that are 100% pure on a molecular level. Meaning the whole hemp plant is kept in its purest form. On average, their CBD distillate products can contain between 80-90% CBD derived from hemp and the remaining 10-20% consists of other cannabinoids, phytocannabinoids, terpenes, various plant extracts and other oils. Most CBD companies use a process called Winterization to extract their CBD. That process can only produce CBD extracts up to 55-65% while washing out the majority of other important medicinal compounds found in the hemp plant. CBD 100% Relief's highly concentrated CBD products are so effective, you can even use far less product than the suggested serving and get similar results. Pure CBD oil should have a clear, almost pale honey like color. That is what they have and what you will get every time. At CBD 100% Relief, they believe in keeping it 100. Meaning, they strive to keep their products 100% unadulterated. In addition, their products our 100% Non-GMO, 100% Made in USA, 100% Lab Tested, and 100% Organic. Come and join the Relief Matters movement and Keep it 100 with CBD 100% Relief!
