Privy Peach Founder

Privy Peach Founder

 By Crave Concepts

DENVER, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sex-positive, women-centric CBD company, Privy Peach, is making huge strides in research and development of cutting edge products . Two new aloe based products have been added to the already expansive collection this year. Alongside already exceedingly popular oil based products touted by sex therapists, celebrities and other sexual health and wellness experts, Privy Peach wanted to add a water based alternative for their consumers. These products, Hydro Glide Relief and Hydro Glide Sensation Spray, have been flying shelves.

CBD has been reported to have an anti-inflammatory benefit, making it a perfect addition for those who struggle with discomfort in the bedroom. Privy Peach founder, Kim Koehler, struggled for years with pain during sex and wanted to start a company that addressed this very common issue so others would know they are not alone.

To find out more contact hello@privypeach.com

Related Images

kim-koehler.jpeg

Kim Koehler

Privy Peach Founder

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbd-and-its-role-in-sexual-wellness-301263092.html

SOURCE Crave Concepts

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.