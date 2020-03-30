DENVER, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC:CBDD), a full-line CBD / Hemp oil company ("CBDD") that sells Black Pearl CBD / Hemp Products and the owner of CBD Social Network, is pleased to announce the product release of Black Pearl CBD Immune Support and Black Pearl CBD Hand Sanitizer.
At CBD of Denver, Inc., we try you to offer the most up to date information via our social network website. Since the FDA has put restrictions on what companies can say about the efficacy of CBD, we can only give you information from other sources so you can make your own educated decision.
Our new product, Black Pearl CBD Immune Support, is derived from the highest potency and grade CBD available on the market today. The product contains our 25% of our Finest Full Spectrum CBD from Colorado, combined with certain Terpenes and Vitamin D, which, according to studies, could possibly support the human immune system.
Our other new product, Black Pearl CBD Hand Sanitizer contains T Free full spectrum CBD from Colorado and is only available in 4 oz bottles.
Because of the current medical issues the world is facing, CBD of Denver, Inc. will make the Immune Support available at a drastically reduced price. Typically this high quality, full-spectrum oil would sell between $200-300. We have decided not to be concerned with our bottom line, but offer our new products at same price as most other 3.8-10% Tinctures.
Not only have we drastically reduced the price, but we will also offer a free bottle of our Black Pearl CBD Hand Sanitizer with each purchase of the Immune Support and free shipping to help you and your family stay healthy during these difficult and uncertain times.
For more information, please visit our website https://blackpearlcbd.com/ and for more information on white papers and studies regarding CBD and viruses please visit https://cbdsocialnetwork.com/
CBD of Denver, Inc. would like to express our deepest concerns regarding the impact that COVID 19 outbreak has had on individuals and families in the USA and around the world. While much is still uncertain, one thing is for sure, this crisis will pass and our nation will recover. In the meantime, practice social distancing and either wash or sanitize your hands constantly.