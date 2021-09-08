SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As evidence mounts towards the positive effects of the body's endocannabinoid system on our natural sleep-wake cycles, U.S based CBD brand, CBD Products Inc. has launched a new Sleep+ product to support those with sleep issues get a better night's sleep.
Anthony Tribunella, CBD Products Inc. CEO; "The issues related to poor sleep quality are wide ranging. From an inability to focus or concentrate, to drowsiness during the day, a general lack of energy and motivation, worse memory, mood changes, and more, poor sleep can be life-changing for so many people. With evidence growing to suggest that CBD can help, we worked with our team of scientists to develop a product that works quickly to support better quality sleep in a truly balanced way."*
"I have always followed the latest research into CBD and its effects on certain conditions, and spotted a study conducted in 2019 that looked into the relationship between CBD and insomnia. I thought the principles that guided the study were rooted firmly in common sense, being that it examined the link between insomnia and night-time cortisol levels, which in many insomnia sufferers is known to increase towards the evening. With the use of CBD widely thought to decrease cortisol levels, it seemed to me that the benefits of CBD for these people would be obvious. When I saw the seemingly positive results from the study, I was even more buoyed, and while the effects seemed to be more beneficial in the short-term, it felt like the theory, made total sense when it came to developing our Cannabinoid Balance Sleep+ product."*
Prior to this research a 2018 article in the journal Medicines published findings from a study that ran from 2016 to 2018 on the use of cannabinoids in general—both THC and CBD—from the cannabis flower on a group of 409 people with insomnia. While the majority of the findings were focused on cannabis itself, the report did call out cannabidiol as having "greater statistically significant symptom relief than tetrahydrocannabinol."* https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5895650/
And in the Permanente Journal in 2019, results from a study conducted on 72 adults with poor sleep as a result of anxiety showed significantly decreased scores on anxiety assessments and increased scores in sleep quality after taking 25mg of CBD in capsules over the course of three months. The greatest improvements were seen after the first month, when anxiety scores dropped by 79 percent and sleep scores increased by over 66 percent. After the first month, the scores for anxiety continued to drop, however, the sleep scores fluctuated beyond that point, again suggesting that CBD for sleep could be particularly useful in the short-term (but continuously useful in the longer-term for anxiety).*https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6326553/
CBD Products Inc. Cannabinoid Balance Sleep+ is a tincture that combines high-quality, broad spectrum hemp, melatonin, and NanoZorb™ technology for increased solubility and bioavailability.*
As Anthony explains; "this mint-flavored sleep aid is designed to help recalibrate your body's endocannabinoid and nervous systems in support of your natural sleep cycle, boosting your ability to wind down properly as well as to overcome symptoms of insomnia, stress, anxiety, and arthritis, among other conditions."*
Cannabinoid Balance Sleep+ tincture is made from organic hemp oil, NanoZorb™-optimized melatonin, coconut MCT oil, and Stevia, comes in 1,000 mg bottles and is available from http://www.cbdproducts.com/shop*
*The statements and products referred to by Cannabinoid Balance have not been evaluated by the FDA.
