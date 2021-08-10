LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With evidence growing around the effectiveness of CBD topicals in relieving a range of common conditions including Joint Pain, Muscle Pain, Circulation Issues, Dry and Sore Skin, Arthritis, and Tendonitis - CBD Products Inc. have launched Cannabinoid Balance Pain Relief Cream+.
Cannabinoid Balance Pain Relief Cream+ was developed with quick acting relief in mind thanks to the use of deep penetrating, fast acting NanoZorb™ Technology. NanoZorb™ Technology is used in this innovative CBD product to boost the product's ability to stimulate the endocannabinoid system quickly and effectively to help relieve the symptoms of pain and inflammation.*
As Anthony Tribunella, Founder of CBD Products Inc explains, "The endocannabinoid system is a biochemical communication system in our bodies that helps regulate everything from nerve function and muscle coordination to immunity and blood circulation. It's made up of two types of cannabinoid receptors, CB1 and CB2, which both promote neural sensitivity and efficacy. CB1 receptors are found in the brain and central nervous system and influence our emotions, mood, appetite, coordination, movement, and pain. CB2 receptors are found primarily in the immune system, but also in peripheral organs and tissues of the muscular and cardiovascular systems."*
"While our body naturally produces endocannabinoid compounds that react with the CB1 and CB2 receptors and help keep the body balanced, when we experience injury, disease or other deficiency of endocannabinoids, the compounds found in CBD, called phytocannabinoids, can help pick up the slack. But instead of interacting directly with CB1 and CB2 receptors like THC compounds, CBD compounds simply help to stimulate the receptors and get the body to recognize and use more of its natural cannabinoids and neurotransmitters."*
CBD's effect on pain depends on the type of pain: nociceptive, neuropathic or central pain. Nociceptive pain comes from physical injury and damaged tissue and is influenced by the immune system (e.g. chronic pain and inflammation, inflammation from injury, arthritis, IBS, etc.). Neuropathic pain can come from physical injury but is linked to damaged nerves rather than tissue and, therefore, is influenced by the central nervous system (e.g. multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, HIV, shingles). Central pain, on the other hand, is a more generalized category, describing the pain that comes from dysfunction in the nervous system where the cause may be unknown (e.g. fibromyalgia).*
As Anthony goes on to explain: "CBD most readily affects nociceptive pain by recruiting CB2 receptors in the immune system. It blocks the inflammatory signals, or mediators, sent to the brain in order to stop the onset of inflammation after damage, and also switches macrophage repair cells from instigating inflammation to reducing it. CBD further mitigates nociceptive pain by diminishing the pain signals sent to the brain through neurotransmitters and CB1 receptors. Effectively, it amplifies the activity of inhibitory receptors for those neurotransmitters, making fewer pain signals reach the brain so the body doesn't feel as much of it. A few studies on mice and rats have found very favorable results in CBD's effect on chronic pain and inflammation.*
"Because europathic pain comes from the nervous system and isn't necessarily localized to an easily targetable area, it's more difficult to treat. Where CBD has been found to be helpful is in limiting the expression of certain pain and inflammatory mediators (see: CB2 receptors) that spike when treating neuropathic conditions (e.g. multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, HIV, shingles), coupled with its increased activation of serotonin receptors (CB1). Higher serotonin levels naturally make us feel better, happier and less acutely aware of or affected by pain."*
Cannabinoid Balance Pain Relief Cream+ is ideal for those feeling the effects of a tough workout, reeling after a long day at work, or those who simply just suffer from daily aches and pains. Cannabinoid Balance is made using registered organic USA hemp, with NanoZorb™ technology in an FDA registered facility. The products is Non-THC, Non-GMO and CO2 Extracted. It is free from Winterization, Decarboxylation, and pesticides.
Cannabinoid Balance Pain Relief Cream+ along with other Cannabinoid Balance products are available from http://www.cbdproducts.com.
*The statements and products referred to by Cannabinoid Balance have not been evaluated by the FDA.
