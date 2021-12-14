CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading, most highly trusted and best recognized CBD companies, announced the launch of a full-scale e-commerce site dedicated to its clean beauty skin care brand, cbdMD Botanicals.
The site launch (http://www.cbdmdbotanicals.com) is accompanied by the release of a complete clean beauty CBD skin care product suite, with 10 new SKUs being released to the public. Products range from cleansers and moisturizers to everyday oils and exfoliating masks. The entire product suite is formulated with the same Superior Broad Spectrum hemp extract formula found in all cbdMD products, combined with clean beauty ingredients designed to support a complete, healthy skin care routine. According to industry insights from Grand View Research, the global CBD skin care market size was valued at $234.1 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 32.9% from 2019 to 2025.
"This marks a new milestone for all of us at cbdMD. The skin care industry is one of the biggest global consumer markets, and cbdMD Botanicals is bringing together the power of CBD and everyday clean beauty ingredients. It's been a long time coming, and we're excited to finally release this entire line and dedicated website to the public in order to better cater to the needs of our growing customer base," said co CEO of cbdMD, Inc. Martin Sumichrast.
About cbdMD, Inc.
cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S.-produced, THC-free1 CBD products. The cbdMD brand currently includes over 130 SKUs of high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, CBD bath salts, CBD sleep aids, CBD drink mixes and full spectrum CBD options. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes over 45 SKUs of veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures, chews, topicals products in varying strengths, and our cbdMD Botanicals brand of beauty and skin care products features 15 SKUs, including facial oil and serum, toners, moisturizers, facial masks, exfoliants and body care. The company also offers a line of full spectrum products (approximately 10 SKUs) under its cbdMD brand. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S.-grown, THC-free1 CBD oil products, please visit http://www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.
1THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific methods.
