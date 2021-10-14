CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading, most highly trusted and best recognized CBD companies, was ranked as the "Best Overall" CBD oil for 2021, as voted on by the Forbes Health editorial team. The team analyzed over 40 different CBD oil products from various companies according to a number of variables, including source, quality, testing, and certifications.
According to a 2019 Gallup poll,(a) 14% of U.S. adults currently use CBD as a wellness product. Forbes wrote, "cbdMD is well-known in the CBD community, thanks to its quality sourcing, transparent product testing and variety of products." Some key features include the fact that the CBD oil tinctures are vegan and gluten-free, while also remaining THC-free.(1) cbdMD also offers a subscription plan that allows customers to save up to 30% on their frequent purchases.
"It's always a good thing when a company like Forbes recognizes all of your hard work. This just further solidifies us as a leader in the space, and a distinction like this validates the efforts of all our employees. I'm proud to be a part of this team, and we're focused on continuing to bring CBD awareness, education, and accessibility to all. This is a great way to end 2021, and we're excited to see what 2022 and beyond has in store for our company and CBD as a whole," said Martin Sumichrast, Chairman and co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.
About cbdMD, Inc.
cbdMD, Inc. is one of the world's leading, most highly trusted health & wellness CBD companies, whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD botanical skincare products, CBD bath bombs and CBD pet products. The company also offers a line of full spectrum products (approximately 10 SKU's) under its cbdMD brand. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free1 and full spectrum CBD products, please visit http://www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to the expansion of the consumer market for CBD products and our ability to increase our market share, our limited operating history, our ability to expand our business and significantly increase our revenues, our ability to effectively leverage our brand partnerships and sponsorships, our ability to effectively compete in our market, our ability to achieve our net sales guidance, and our ability to report profitable operations in the future. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.
(1)THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific methods.
(a)According to a 2019 Gallup Poll on Americans' Use of CBD Products
Contacts:
PR:
cbdMD, Inc.
Robert Pettway
Director of Public Relations
(423)503-5225
Investors:
cbdMD, Inc.
John Weston
Director of Investor Relations
(704) 249-9515
Media Contact
John Weston, cbdMD, 7042499515, john.weston@cbdmd.com
SOURCE cbdMD