CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading, most highly trusted and best recognized CBD companies, today announced that it has signed a category exclusive sponsorship with the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz podcast.
This is the first CBD category sponsorship under the Dan Le Batard and Friends Podcast Network. The contract features dynamic podcast reads, custom integration within the production and social spotlights. For nearly 20 years, the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz has brought sports entertainment to national audiences. As part of the quickly expanding Meadowlark Media, led by former ESPN President John Skipper, the Le Batard Show consistently ranks in the top 5 sports podcasts while actively engaging with fans in a unique way.
"We're excited to kick off 2022 with yet another influential sponsorship. Dan Le Batard has been a staple of the sports and entertainment industry for years, and he's made it a priority to use his platform to challenge traditional media. We at cbdMD admire that passion, and we're excited to bring our message to such a loyal following. They've done an impressive job gaining media attention throughout the past year, and we are thrilled to be a part of their plans for 2022. We can't wait to welcome their fans into the cbdMD community," said Matt Coapman, the company's Chief Marketing Officer.
About cbdMD, Inc.
cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S.-produced, THC-free¹ CBD products. The cbdMD brand currently includes over 130 SKUs of high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, CBD bath salts, CBD sleep aids, CBD drink mixes and full spectrum CBD options. The Paw CBD brand of pet products includes over 45 SKUs of veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures, chews, topicals products in varying strengths, and cbdMD Botanicals brand of beauty and skin care products features 15 SKUs, including facial oil and serum, toners, moisturizers, facial masks, exfoliants and body care. The company also offers a line of full spectrum products (approximately 10 SKUs) under its cbdMD brand. To learn more about cbdMD and the comprehensive line of U.S.-grown, THC-free1 CBD oil products, please visit http://www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.
About Meadowlark Media, Inc.
Meadowlark Media is a content studio and creator network, founded in 2021 by former ESPN President John Skipper and national radio and podcast host Dan Le Batard. Through partnerships with industry-leading storytellers, Meadowlark develops premium content for third party buyers. With an initial focus on sports, Meadowlark creates content across all formats – audio, video and digital.
¹THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific methods.
