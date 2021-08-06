CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, is preparing for National CBD Day on Sunday, August 8. Established in 2018 to acknowledge the mounting efforts surrounding the industry, cbdMD is proud to be the founder of this national holiday that continues to help shed light on the many uses, on-going research and benefits associated with hemp-derived CBD.
The CBD industry has continued to grow since the inception of the national holiday, and as a result, millions of people have experienced the wide range of benefits that CBD has to offer. From everyday wellness to better sleep support, among a catalog of other applications, CBD has become a staple in the health and wellness industry. Fortified with countless studies, athlete testimonials and customer verified reviews, CBD products have quickly catapulted to the forefront of everyday health, wellness and beauty products.
"The progress we've seen in just three short years has been nothing short of spectacular," said cbdMD, Inc. Chairman and co-CEO Martin Sumichrast. "I've been involved in a lot of industries, including others within health and wellness, and it seems like CBD speaks to the needs of everyday consumers looking for a way to feel better more than any product in the last decade. We're proud of the progress we've made as a company and an industry, and we're excited to see where the next phase of this journey takes us."
In honor of National CBD Day, celebrated annually on August 8, cbdMD invites everyone to visit http://www.cbdMD.com for exclusive discounts, offers, and educational tools. National CBD Day was founded in conjunction with other related National Holidays including National Hemp Day (February 4), National Hemp Month (July), National CBD Month (January) and National Pet CBD Month (October) to bring awareness to the growing applications of CBD.
