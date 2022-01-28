CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paw CBD, a division of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) one of the leading, most highly trusted and best recognized CBD brands, announced today that Paw CBD has won a 2021 Editor's Choice Award from Pet Product News for its Travel Size Baked Treats for Dogs.
For over 15 years, the annual Editors' Choice Awards from Pet Product News (PPN) have been among the most anticipated in the pet product industry. Because their purpose is to highlight the "latest and greatest" products, receiving an Editor's Choice Award is a testament not only to innovation, but to meeting and exceeding the needs and expectations of pet owners in a highly competitive, multi-billion dollar marketplace. The editors at Pet Product News review countless products each year and select only the best of the best, officially recognizing the "must haves" for the pets in our lives.
"We are honored to receive this highly coveted recognition from Pet Product News, which awards the newest and most innovative products in the pet industry," said Matt Coapman, Chief Marketing Officer for cbdMD and Paw CBD. "Paw CBD is founded on the belief that pets are family too, so everything we do is done with love and to provide the best care we can give them. All of our premium, hemp-derived products for cats and dogs are carefully crafted and specially formulated to support their health and happiness, including this travel-sized bag of our popular treats that makes it easy to add CBD to a dog's daily routine, even on the go."
Paw CBD's Travel Size Baked Chews for Dogs provide a convenient, crunchy way to serve up Superior Broad Spectrum formula cannabidiol (CBD) for daily wellness. Small and portable, this five-count bag makes the perfect travel companion, and dogs love the peanut butter flavor. The chews are made with hemp that is ISO-certified lab tested for safety, human-grade ingredients, and no fillers or artificial flavors.
About cbdMD, Inc.
cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products. The cbdMD brand currently includes over 130 SKUs of high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, CBD bath salts, CBD sleep aids, CBD drink mixes and full spectrum CBD options. Our cbdMD Botanicals brand of beauty and skincare products features 15 SKUs, including facial oil and serum, toners, moisturizers, clear skin, facial masks, exfoliants and body care. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD oil and Full Spectrum products, please visit http://www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.
About Paw CBD
Paw CBD is a nationally recognized pet consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand, offering 40+ pet consumer products that combine the properties of CBD oil with "animal-approved" flavors like peanut butter, catnip and turkey. Paw CBD is one of the fastest growing brands in the pet CBD space. To learn more about the comprehensive line of THC-free1 Paw CBD pet products, please visit pawcbd.com or follow Paw CBD on Instagram and Facebook.
