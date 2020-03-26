FLOWER MOUND, Texas, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDOilUsers.com, a leading CBD education website for consumers, has released its Complete Guide to CBD Oil for Dogs available at: https://cbdoilusers.com/cbd-oil-for-dogs/.
The anecdotal evidence that cannabidiol (CBD) can be an effective supplement for humans has led many dog owners to ask about using CBD oil for their dog. After all, dogs can suffer from many of the same ailments as humans, including pain, anxiety, arthritis, seizures, joint problems and skin issues.
"Consumer interest in CBD products for dogs has increased substantially in the past year along with the growth in the overall CBD market," Brian Peterson, the managing editor of CBDOilUsers.com, said. "But dog owners often have many questions about how to use it safely and effectively for their furry friend."
The Complete Guide to CBD Oil for Dogs answers the most frequently asked questions by dog owners, gives guidance on starting dosage levels and explains the process for finding the optimal dose. It also includes recommendations of CBD products for dogs that are popular among members of the CBD Oil for Pets group on Facebook.
As with all CBD products, it's important to buy CBD oils for dogs from a company with high quality standards for growing, extraction, processing and lab testing. It's also important for dog owners to consult with their veterinarian before starting CBD, particularly if their dog is taking prescription medications.
The safe and reputable CBD brands featured in the guide include:
NuLeaf Naturals (Denver, CO)
Lazarus Naturals (Portland, OR)
Paw CBD by cbdMD (Charlotte, NC)
4 Corners Cannabis (Durango, CO)
Charlotte's Web (Boulder, CO)
Fab CBD (Milwaukee, WI)
The CBDOilUsers.com website and its companion CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook are dedicated to providing education, reviews, and the sharing of unbiased experiences among users of CBD products. Both the website and Facebook group focus on CBD awareness and education so consumers can make the right buying and usage decisions for themselves.
