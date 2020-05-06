DENVER, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and advancement, today announced the expansion of its One Day Work-Up program to patients across its 11 fertility centers in North America. A fertility work-up typically consists of more than half a dozen appointments, which take place over the course of several weeks or months. The CCRM Fertility One Day Work-Up allows patients to complete fertility testing in a single, efficient appointment. This unique program reduces the number of appointments, expediting the path to treatment while minimizing office visits and maintaining as safe an environment as possible for both patients and staff.
"Our number one priority will always be the health and safety of our patients and staff, and despite these changing times, we will do whatever it takes to continue delivering industry-leading results, safely and effectively," said Jon Pardew, CEO of CCRM Fertility. "When it comes to fertility, time is of the essence, and our One Day Work-Up program will help more patients across the U.S. get started on their path to pregnancy quicker—ultimately maximizing their chance of having a healthy baby."
CCRM Fertility is one of the first and only fertility centers to offer a One Day Work-Up program, which was piloted at its Colorado facility. The comprehensive appointment typically includes a nurse consult, baseline ultrasound, semen analysis, communicable disease testing, preconception testing, genetic carrier screening and physician regroup. Following the One Day Work-Up appointment, patients and their CCRM physicians will develop a treatment plan tailored to unique needs and enabling patients to get started on their fertility journey as soon as possible.
"We have seen great success with the One Day Work-Up program at our Colorado center, particularly for those traveling out of state for CCRM Fertility services," added William Schoolcraft, M.D., founder and medical director of CCRM Fertility. "Our mission has always been to ensure every patient is provided the fastest path to a healthy baby, and this program elevates our ability to do so at a time when safety is critical."
All CCRM Fertility clinics are open for all treatments and seeing existing and new patients, regardless of where they started their fertility journey. With the health and wellbeing of its patients and staff in mind, the organization is taking extreme precautions to limit social exposure and COVID-19 virus transmission. This includes screening all patients upon entry, limiting the number of patients and staff in its offices at any given time, and key tactics such as the One Day Work-Up. To better protect its patients and staff, CCRM Fertility is requesting all patients and visitors bring a mask to wear during all appointments, among other measures.
Founded in 1987, CCRM Fertility provides families with the fastest path to a healthy baby, offering access to a national network of award-winning physicians, a full suite of fertility services, innovative technology and cutting-edge labs. Its world-class fertility specialists invented techniques and protocols that are widely practiced in the industry today, including comprehensive chromosome screening (CCS) and in vitro culture of human embryos to the blastocyst stage. CCRM Fertility delivers clinical excellence and some of the highest success rates industry wide.
For more information about CCRM Fertility or to schedule an appointment, call (877) 201-6931 or visit www.ccrmivf.com.
About CCRM Fertility
Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility operates 11 fertility centers (including 26 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.