DENVER, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility science, research and advancement, today announced each of its 11 locations across the U.S. will resume all fertility treatments in accordance with new guidance set forth by American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) on April 24. Effective immediately, all CCRM Fertility locations are open and seeing both new and existing patients for all treatments, including egg retrievals, embryo transfers, and intrauterine inseminations (IUI), regardless of where they began their fertility journey prior to the global pandemic-related lockdown.
"At CCRM Fertility, we are dedicated to giving families the very best chance to have a baby, but the previous recommendations outlined by ASRM as a result of the novel coronavirus unfortunately paused treatment plans for many patients," comments CCRM Fertility Founder and Medical Director William Schoolcraft, M.D. "We know that the delays caused by COVID-19 have been heartbreaking for our patients, and this new guidance allows us to resume treatment for all patients so they may continue their journeys toward parenthood as quickly and as safely as possible."
CCRM Fertility is committed to not only helping individuals and couples build their families, but also protecting the health and wellbeing of its patients and staff. In order to continue to provide industry-leading care and outcomes while limiting social exposure and virus transmission, CCRM Fertility has implemented the following measures:
- Utilizing telehealth appointments as much as possible, such as with new patient appointments, regroups and financial consults.
- Screening all patients for exposure and risk factors for COVID-19, which includes taking temperatures upon entry to a CCRM Fertility clinic. Patients who do not pass the screening will need to reschedule their appointment.
- Requiring all CCRM Fertility staff to wear masks and gloves.
- Encouraging patients to wear a mask during their visit, including supplying any patient with one for single use.
- Adjusting floor plans in the lobby and other waiting areas to accommodate social distancing guidelines.
- Limiting the number of patients in the office at any given time. Patients may bring their partners to intrauterine insemination (IUI), egg retrieval, and embryo transfer appointments. However, if a partner is not undergoing any testing or treatment, CCRM Fertility is urging patients to come to their appointment unaccompanied.
- Minimizing face-to-face interactions with administrative and financial staff. Therefore, patients may be asked to adopt the following procedures:
- Check into appointments using electronic self-check-in on computer or mobile device.
- Check out of appointments remotely, using a credit card on file.
- Use online portals to communicate about administrative and financial matters.
- Sign paperwork electronically or electronic secure file transfer of completed documents.
All CCRM Fertility physicians and medical directors will continue monitoring the evolving situation and will stay in close communication with patients. For CCRM Fertility's most up-to-date policies and guidelines on COVID-19, visit ccrmivf.com/covid19/.
To schedule an appointment, call (877) 201-6931 or visit www.ccrmivf.com.
About CCRM Fertility
Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility operates 11 fertility centers (including 26 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.