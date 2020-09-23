MAYAGUEZ, Puerto Rico and BALTIMORE, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CDI Laboratories, Inc. HuProt protein microarray provided important data on a recent high impact paper comparing the immune profiles of MIS-C, healthy children and individuals with COVID-19.

In recent months some children that have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) have developed an inflammatory problem that was initially recognized as very similar in presentation to Kawasaki disease (KD), an acute systemic vasculitis.

A recent paper has mapped the cellular and serological immune dysfunction underlying this novel pediatric inflammatory syndrome associated with SARS-CoV-2, and helped define how this unique disease differs from Kawasaki disease..

In the above paper auto-antigen reactivity of MIS-C plasma was assayed with CDI Laboratories HuProt protein arrays which contain 81% of the human proteome. This work revealed both known autoimmune-associated autoantibodies (anti-La) and novel candidates that recognize endothelial, gastrointestinal and immune-cell antigens unique to organs affected by MIS-C.

"CDI is very proud that our HuProt array was so useful in looking into this perplexing side effect of COVID-19 infection in children," said Scott Paschke, CDI VP. "Furthermore, PhIP-Seq technology was also used to look at linear epitopes of auto-antibodies, which is another technology that CDI has recently added."

About CDI – CDI is a privately-owned biotechnology corporation, that focuses on contract research services to enable R&D of future therapeutic and diagnostic tools to proceed more rapidly and cost-effectively. The Company exports products and offers services worldwide and is rapidly expanding its client base and its academic and industrial collaborations.

For more information, visit https://cdi.bio/ or  https://cdi.bio/antygen

 

 

Media Contact:
Scott Paschke, VP
CDI Laboratories Inc
518-534-2881 (direct)
scott@cdi.bio

