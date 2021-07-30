SAN ANTONIO, Texas, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When the Celebrate Learning Institute was established, the founder, Dr. David Ferguson, had one goal in mind: create a better alternative for practicing dentists to continue their education. By providing courses that go beyond simply stating facts, the organization sought to provide clinicians with not only the education they need, but the tools, roadmap, and guidance necessary to successfully implement these techniques into their practice.
The organization's Orthodontic Diagnosis & Treatment Planning Seminar Series was hosted on July 23rd and 24th, 2021, and was "...designed to introduce the orthodontic clinician to the evidence-based methodology of orthodontic treatment planning." During the course, attendees were taught by Dr. Ferguson, Dr. Clayden, and Dr. Alarbi, having several decades of experience, accolades, and thousands of patients cared for between them. Celebrate Learning Institute offers unique opportunities for clinicians to attend a continuing education (CE) course that is of a higher caliber than most are used to.
For more information on the Orthodontic Diagnosis & Treatment Planning Seminar Series, or to learn more about future courses, visit: https://celebrateinstitute.com/orthodontic-diagnosis-and-treatment-planning-seminar-series/
