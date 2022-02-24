NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cecelia Health, a leader in delivering integrated, virtual care to patients with chronic diseases, welcomes John Cargill as Chief Commercial Officer to accelerate growth and meet increased demand for company offerings across all segments.
Mr. Cargill brings more than 15 years of experience to the role, where he will lead business development and sales strategy aligning with customer success, product, and marketing. He delivers exceptional results leveraging a people-first approach—inspiring teams to action, connecting patients to life-changing solutions, and delivering best-in-class services to customers.
"I am thoroughly energized by the unique value and unparalleled clinical expertise that Cecelia Health offers the market through digital solutions with a human connection to improve outcomes for patients with chronic conditions," said Mr. Cargill. "I very much look forward to working with this incredibly talented team and carrying their momentum forward."
Mr. Cargill previously served as Chief Commercial Officer at Clinipace, a global contract research organization (CRO) where he drove transformative growth. Prior experience includes several senior leadership positions across other CROs establishing partnerships and strategic alliances in the life sciences and eClinical technology sector. As a driven leader with a history of proven success, he is uniquely qualified to significantly impact adoption of Cecelia Health's patient support services, which have become a critical component to tracking adherence and overall outcomes, among pharmaceutical manufacturers.
"John's leadership experience in life sciences and healthcare, along with his passion for improving care delivery, fully supports our mission of helping patients access the care they need," said Mark Clermont, Chief Executive Officer, Cecelia Health. "His deep understanding of the power of digital, human, and data convergence is unmatched in our industry, and we are delighted he is joining our growing leadership team."
About Cecelia Health
Cecelia Health is a virtual-first provider organization delivering integrated care to patients across all chronic disease risk profiles. We address critical care gaps, reduce variability in care, and improve medication and device adherence. Our virtual specialty care solution delivers the optimal mix of clinical interventions with digital touchpoints. We offer a comprehensive suite of synchronous and asynchronous disease management capabilities including remote clinical support, device training, remote patient monitoring, and telemedicine delivered via a national network of specialty providers. We complement our virtual care capabilities with robust data and analytics that deliver meaningful insights to our partners.
