NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cecelia Health, a leading chronic disease management solutions company for healthcare entities, announced today that it has partnered with a leading biopharmaceutical company to design and deliver enhanced patient support services for its diabetes therapeutic area. Cecelia Health will provide it's clinically proven, virtual patient support expertise to support development of an enhanced program focused on improving product initiation and adherence for new and existing Rx users.
This partnership with Cecelia Health underscores the larger trend in the life sciences industry to seek digital health expertise through partnerships to help increase adherence. This relationship represents a win for people with diabetes using the product who will now have the ability to engage in one-on-one support delivered by Cecelia Health CDCES at their convenience to learn how to better use the product, overcome barriers to successful condition management, and receive tailored education on diabetes management.
"We are thrilled to provide patient support for one of the leading diabetes therapies available on the marketplace today. Through our provision of support and education we are looking forward to improving the lives of people with diabetes with a combination of impactful therapy and support.", Dr. Arnold Saperstein, Chief Medical Officer of Cecelia Health.
Cecelia Health recognizes the gap between the level of support that people with diabetes need and what is typically available to them and is committed to expanding access to support for all individuals with diabetes and related chronic conditions. Cecelia Health's support model paired with this product offers a powerful combination of therapy and clinically relevant support that promises to improve the lives of people with diabetes. Cecelia Health has a proven track record of delivering remote patient support, with its pharma patient support programs typically driving a 20-30% lift in overall medication adherence after 12 months.
About Cecelia Health
Cecelia Health is a virtual-first provider organization delivering integrated care to patients across all chronic disease risk profiles. We address critical care gaps, reduce variability in care, and improve medication and device adherence. Our virtual specialty care solution delivers the optimal mix of clinical interventions with digital touchpoints. We offer a comprehensive suite of synchronous and asynchronous disease management capabilities including remote clinical support, device training, remote patient monitoring, and telemedicine delivered via a national network of specialty providers. We complement our virtual care capabilities with robust data and analytics that deliver meaningful insights to our partners.
