Cedarhurst, NY, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned prosthodontist and author, Dr. Michael Klein of Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration in Cedarhurst, NY, recently lectured at a Pennsylvania Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Centers (PAOMS) sponsored seminar. During the presentation, Dr. Klein discussed the "Benefits of Ultra Clean Surface" and the evidenced-based role this technique plays in enhancing immediate load dental implants.
Dr. Klein pioneered and holds several patents for technology used in computer guidance for dental implant surgery. He coauthored a book, "The Atlas of Oral Implantology," as well as numerous book chapters and peer-reviewed clinical research on implant dentistry. Dr. Klein speaks nationally as well as internationally on a variety of topics related to evolving dental implant technology. In addition to the PAOMS lecture, Dr. Klein presented recently in Washington, Texas, and Trinidad and Tobago.
Dr. Klein provides advanced, expert dental implant care at Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration along with Dr. Allon Waltuch. Dr. Waltuch also lectures globally on the proven association between dental implant technology and improved outcomes in patients with tooth loss.
Drs. Klein and Waltuch continually raise the bar on advanced technologies offered at their Cedarhurst, NY practice. "We do what we do so people can function in their daily lives, eating, chewing, and smiling. We have the ability to individualize the treatment to the best option for each patient," said Dr. Klein.
Two of the innovative tooth replacement services that set Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration apart are their teeth-in-a-day solution and in-house dental lab. This innovative treatment, backed by their industry-leading in-house technology, allows Drs. Klein and Waltuch to remove a tooth, place a dental implant, and restore it with a natural-looking crown all in the same appointment.
The first step in same-day tooth replacement is to create a virtual mock-up of the restoration customized to the patient's mouth and smile aesthetics. Then a natural-looking and comfortable temporary prosthesis is created on site and placed on the day of treatment. Once healing is complete, the patient returns to receive their final dental implant prosthesis and leaves with a beautiful new smile made with advanced, strong materials that can endure for many years.
The in-house dental lab, state-of-the-art tools, and vast expertise in dental implant techniques helps ensure superb quality control and outcomes from start to finish. "The advanced technology in our office allows us to provide patients with faster, more predictable, and safer treatment," added Dr. Waltuch.
Learn more about why Drs. Klein and Waltuch are sought after by professional organizations around the world and patients in the Cedarhurst, NY area for their expertise and skill in tooth replacement solutions
About Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration
Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration has provided cutting-edge dental care to Cedarhurst, NY since 1989. Dr. Michael Klein is the Director of Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration in Cedarhurst, New York and has pioneered the technology used in computer-guided dental implant surgery. A prosthodontist, Dr. Klein completed specialized training in restoring complete function and esthetics to patients' smiles. Dr. Allon Waltuch received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery, his fellowship in Oral Implantology, and his certification for Esthetic Dentistry from New York University. Drs. Klein and Waltuch value state-of-the-art technology that allows them to treat patients with precision, accuracy, and the highest quality results. As a result, Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration has an in-house lab offering the most innovative technology in dentistry and providing patients with the ability to complete treatment in just one day. To learn more about Drs. Klein and Waltuch and the services offered at Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration, call the office at 516-550-4393 or visit their website at http://www.advancedimplantsli.com.
