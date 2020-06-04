NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEFALY, the first device of its kind to receive FDA medical clearance for migraine headaches, is launching a nationwide giveaway culminating with its sought-after CEFALY DUAL migraine treatment device to mark National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month this June. It's estimated 39 million in the United States1 are living with the neurological disease.
"We're excited to launch the Take on Migraines Giveaway and bring heightened awareness to the effectiveness and safety of our non-invasive drug-free treatment," said Jennifer Trainor-McDermott, CEO with CEFALY Technology and a migraine sufferer. "If you suffer from migraine, you often know the moment when you need to act or succumb to the migraine. CEFALY DUAL can help you side-step the pain and cut the number of days lost to head pain – and without needing to leave your home."
CEFALY DUAL is a prescribed device, valued at $499, that offers two distinct treatment options -- a 60-minute ACUTE setting that serves as an abortive treatment for pain relief at the onset of a migraine, which is clinically proven to stop or reduce migraine pain during an attack; and a 20-minute PREVENT setting for daily use to help prevent future episodes. Both settings use a self-adhesive electrode placed on the modify pain sensation in the area research identifies as a center for migraine pain, the Trigeminal nerve.
There will be one prize per week, with winners selected between June 12 and June 30, 2020.
Prizes include:
- Friday, June 12 - 4 packs of standard electrodes and a tote bag
- Friday, June 19 - 4 packs of hypoallergenic electrodes and a tote bag
- Friday, June 26 - $100 Amazon gift card and a tote bag
- GRAND PRIZE - Tuesday, June 30 - CEFALY DUAL Kit and a tote bag
Giveaway begins on June 30, 2020. To enter, sign up here. Please note: Eligibility requirements and void where prohibited. Participants must reside in the United States and be 18 years of age or older. The grand prize recipient will need to have or obtain a medical prescription for the CEFALY DUAL from a healthcare provider prior to receiving the device. For more giveaway information visit: https://www.cefaly.us/giveaway
