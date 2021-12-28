BOSTON, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP), a non-profit organization dedicated to educating and informing the public about the clinical research process, announced today its 4th annual Medical Heroes Appreci-a-thon event. This is a free, virtual activity challenge that is open to the public and will be held January 3rd-31st. The Medical Heroes Appreci-a-thon brings the public and global clinical research community together to express their appreciation for all "Medical Heroes" — clinical trial volunteers, medical and healthcare professionals, and researchers.
Racers can log their activity throughout the month of January, with each measurement of activity converted into miles that will pin-point teams on the virtual course. This year's virtual racecourse will wrap around the coastline of Oahu, with scenic views for participants to enjoy every mile.
Hear experiences from past Appreci-a-thon participants:
"Appreci-a-thon is a fun way to give back, learn about clinical research, and honor Medical Heroes."
"This challenge is a great way to stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues!"
The Medical Heroes Appreci-a-thon virtual activity challenge starts January 3rd and runs through January 31st. Participants can register at https://www.ciscrp.org/events/med-hero-virtual-appreci-a-thon-2022/
Media Contact
Joan Chambers, CISCRP, 617-725-2750x202, jchambers@cisrp.org
SOURCE CISCRP