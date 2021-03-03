GLENDALE, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renal Support Network (RSN) is pleased to announce its 2021 Artistic Contest of Hope. This year, the theme is "Hope for the Future."
Studies show that when people work with their hands it helps their mental well-being. The process can also improve and enhance their physical and emotional well-being. Engaging in a creative process can benefit anyone. RSN is inviting the entire kidney community to enter the contest. This includes people who have kidney disease, their families, living donors and the healthcare professionals who have a role in caring for them.
RSN's art contest coincides with two prominent yearly events, National Kidney Month in March, and National Donate Life Month in April. National Kidney Month inspires communities across the country to support kidney care, awareness and kidney disease research, as well as individuals to be proactive in managing their care. National Donate Life Month (NDLM) is an entire month of activities dedicated to encouraging Americans to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors and to honor those heroes that saved lives through donation.
RSN Founder and President Lori Hartwell has lived with kidney disease since the age of 2. She was on dialysis for 13 years and is now living with her fourth kidney transplant. Over the years, creative pursuits have helped Hartwell cope with her illness. She says, "Time flies by when I am in the creative zone, and it helps to eliminate my pain and makes me happy. Creating something or watching someone else create helps me relax and live in the moment." She relates to the words of Cecil B. DeMille: "Creativity is a drug I cannot live without."
RSN's art contest is open to anyone who has chronic kidney disease (CKD), has kidney disease, is on dialysis or has a kidney transplant. In addition, the contest is open to family members, caregivers, living donors, healthcare professionals, or kidney community partners. People of all ages and skill levels may participate. Hand-crafted or digital mixed media collages, watercolors, scrapbook collages, finger paintings, and colored pencil drawings are all eligible if they reflect the theme, "Hope for the Future.
Individual Categories are:
Adult with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)
CKD Pediatric Patient (youth under the age of 21)
Caregiver/Family Member of CKD Patient
Living Kidney Donor
Kidney Care Professional (Doctor, Nurse, Technician, Administration, etc.)
Group Categories are:
Transplant Center Team
Dialysis Center Team
Kidney Company Team
Community Partner Team (Kiwanis, Soroptimist etc)
Prizes for each individual category are 1st prize $500, 2nd prize $300, 3rd prize $100. Group category winners get bragging rights and a fancy certificate.
The public can vote for their favorite works by visiting RSN's online gallery. Winners will be announced during a Zoom Award Show in May. Winners will be featured in an Artist Profile blog post and promoted on RSN Social media channels. Also, their work will be included in an exclusive artwork notecard collection.
Submissions must be received by Wednesday, April 21, 2021. To enter the contest, or to learn more, visit https://www.rsnhope.org/rsns-artistic-contest-of-hope/.
RSN would like to thank our 2021 Art Contest of Hope corporate partners: Fresenius Kidney Care, U.S. Renal Care, Ardelyx
Media Contact
Media Contact:, Renal Support Network Inc, +1 (818) 284-6763, PR@RSNhope.org
SOURCE Renal Support Network Inc