CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anna Guanche MD, world-renowned celebrity dermatologist, beauty expert, author, and founder of Bella Skin Institute™ today unveiled Miracle Cream: THE Pimple Cream. The topical skin-care product is a highly effective, yet gentle, custom-made formula that delivers visible results without the dryness and irritation often experienced with other acne products.
"In response to my celebrity clients requesting a product that could quickly heal a breakout before they attend a premiere or walk the red carpet, I teamed up with a top skin-care chemist to develop Miracle Cream," said Dr. Guanche. It quickly became the most popular selling item at our practice and a cult favorite among celebrities and skin-care insiders."
Miracle Cream is a powerful, effective formula that has an over-the-counter FDA monograph for treating acne. It was developed and tested in a clinical setting for the most promising results.
"Our topical cream reduces the size of pimples, relieves associated redness and itchiness, and mattifies oily acne-prone skin," said Dr. Guanche. It works just as well if not better than many prescription-strength acne products. I am thrilled to make Miracle Cream available to everyone without a prescription and at an affordable price!"
Miracle Cream sells for $24 for a one-ounce jar and is available nationwide at bellaskinstore.com, Amazon.com, Shopify.com, and at Bella Skin Institute.
Anna Guanche MD is a world-renowned celebrity dermatologist, beauty and anti-aging expert, author, and founder of the Bella Skin Institute in Calabasas, Calif. She is a respected national media expert who is sought for her advice, commentary, and viewpoints. Dr. Guanche has been voted Los Angeles Magazine's "Super Doctor" by her peers for seven consecutive years. She is a Fellow of the American Board of Dermatology, a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, and American Medical Association. Dr. Guanche's patients range from teens and retirees to CEOs and supermoms as well as celebrities such as Rebecca Romijn, Eva LaRue, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, Alyssa Milano, singer/songwriter Natalie Imbruglia, Jerry O'Connell, David Boreanaz, Brittany Furlan, McKenzie Westmore, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Brandi Glanville as well as other A-list celebrities. She has been featured on the Emmy-winning daytime show The Doctors, Extra, and Entertainment Tonight, as well as in ELLE, Glamour, Prevention, Shape, SELF, In Style, HuffPost and more.
