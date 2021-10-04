MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carpet One Floor & Home announced today that the new pink ribbon welcome mat campaign designed by designer and author Vern Yip (TLC's Trading Spaces) is now available in select stores and online. The exclusive collection is the 2021 Carpet One Welcomes Your Support campaign, which assists long-time charitable partner the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).
Through the sales of pink ribbon welcome mats, Carpet One Floor & Home supports BCRF in their mission to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research.
"I'm so excited about the six welcome mats I've designed for this year's annual welcome mat campaign. It's near and dear to my heart to raise both funds and awareness for those facing breast cancer," said Vern. "I hope together we can make a huge difference."
Vern is best- known for designing his way across America, knocking down walls and making over countless homes during four seasons on the original run of TLC's Trading Spaces and over 10 years as one of HGTV's most recognizable designers.
"We can't wait for the release of this year's new collection of welcome mat designs in collaboration with Vern Yip. Each mat was created with an eye for design and a heart full of appreciation and empathy for the individuals and families facing breast cancer," said Terri Daniels, Vice President of PR, Social Media & Communications at CCA Global Partners.
The collection was designed by Vern and reflects his sources of inspiration:
Dog Mat
Design inspo: Where would many of us be without a dog to help manage our stress? Sometimes patting a dog's head or scratching its belly is the best stress management tool some of us have. And their desire to unconditionally love us, even in the midst of a tough breast cancer battle, makes them great allies and family members for many.
Laurel Wreath
Design inspo: As one or our most recognized symbols for peace, the laurel wreath conveys the importance of harmonious living with each other and also within ourselves. Whether it's a conflict-free home environment, or the establishment of an inner equilibrium, finding peace at home can be an invaluable and powerful tool in the breast cancer battle.
Home
Design inspo: Home is where the most important moments of our lives with our friends and families often unfold. I truly believe that "There's No Place Like Home," especially when you're faced with life's big challenges like breast cancer. Having a place to call home, where you feel completely safe, loved, and supported, can make all the difference.
Sun
Design inspo: Anyone who has fought against cancer, or who has been on the front line helping a friend or family member in their fight, knows that mind and body are inextricably linked. Staying positive is often half the battle. Highlighting the phrase "Let the Sunshine In" really speaks to the critical difference that staying mentally strong and hopeful can make.
Quatrefoil
Design inspo: The quatrefoil is a timeless shape that's been integrated throughout design and architecture for hundreds of years. As the coming together of four circles, it symbolizes unity and the power of a supportive community to make a difference, which is critical in the battle against breast cancer.
Tiger Stripe
Design inspo: Tiger stripes are the big trend in animal prints, showing up on fashion runways and now in the home. For this mat design, I wanted to provide a fashion-forward statement for all of the fashion conscious who are also supportive of the fight against breast cancer. For me, beauty, fashion, and trends have great power when they're also socially purposeful!
With each mat sold, 25% of the purchase price will go to BCRF. In addition to the new welcome mat designs, Carpet One Floor & Home will be supporting BCRF with a social media campaign highlighting the importance of research. The campaign's theme is "Research is the Reason" and ties in with the BCRF's current storytelling campaign.
"This year breast cancer became the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, impacting more than 2.3 million people," said Myra Biblowit, BCRF President and CEO. "The urgency and opportunity to end this life-threatening disease has never been greater. Through BCRF, our partners support groundbreaking science. We're so grateful to Carpet One for their continued commitment to saving lives."
All of Carpet One Floor & Home's welcome mats are appropriate for indoor and outdoor use, machine washable, and made in the USA. Welcome mats are available in participating Carpet One Floor & Home stores throughout the year. More information on the campaign, the work of the BCRF, and the full collection of welcome mat designs can be found at carpetone.com/welcome-a-cure.
Media images are available here
About Carpet One Floor & Home
- Carpet One Floor & Home is North America's leading floor covering retailer, with 1,000 independently owned and operated locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Carpet One Floor & Home stores are known for a broad selection of carpet, wood, laminate, ceramic, vinyl, and area rugs, including exclusive brands like Lees®. They offer a unique customer experience with the exclusive SelectAFloor™ merchandising system that simplifies the shopping experience and The Beautiful Guarantee®, which guarantees that the customer will be 100% happy with their floor. Carpet One Floor & Home is also the home of the exclusive Healthier Living® Flooring Installation System.
About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation
Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can't stop now. Join us in fueling the world's most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org
About Vern Yip
Among Vern's highly lauded product collaborations are the Vern Yip Premium Home Fragrance Collection, the Vern Yip for Trend Home Fabric, Trim, and Wallcovering Collections in partnership with Fabricut, a full line of lighting with Stonegate by AFX, and a Home Décor and Accessory collection distributed through OneCoast. Vern's past HGTV projects include four seasons of his own show titled Deserving Design with Vern Yip and two seasons as host and designer of HGTV Urban Oasis. Vern's most recent HGTV project, Live in Vern's House, chronicled the building of his dream beach home. Vern runs his own design company in Atlanta, Vern Yip Designs. He is also frequently seen on NBC's TODAY show, CNN, and is a regular contributor on Live! with Kelly and Ryan. Vern's first book, Vern Yip's Design Wise: Your Smart Guide to a Beautiful Home spent nearly a week as an Amazon #1 Bestseller and in the overall Amazon Top 15, landing at #2 on The New York Times Bestseller list. His second book, Vern Yip's Vacation at Home: Design Ideas for Creating Your Everyday Getaway was released in the fall of 2019 and has quickly become a highly rated Amazon bestseller as well.
Media Contact
Liz Morgan, CCA Global, 904-608-3823, liz@lizmorganpr.com
Terri Daniels, CCA Global, 603-493-5628, tdaniels@ccaglobal.com
SOURCE Carpet One Floor & Home