SELBYVILLE, Del., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the cell line development market, which estimates the global market valuation for cell line development will cross US $9.8 billion by 2026. The increasing prevalence of cancer and rising demand for vaccines globally will drive the market revenue over 2020 to 2026.
The increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases worldwide, along with the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, will serve to major impact rendering factors in the cell line development market growth. Increasing investments in R&D activities have led to the production of cancer cell lines that are used for studying and developing adequate and effective biological therapies for cancer. Additionally, the focus of companies on the development of disease-specific cell lines will further spur the market size.
Furthermore, the growing demand for monoclonal antibodies has been a boon for the market's expansion. Benefits of the monoclonal antibodies, such as growing usage in the treatment of myocardial infarctions, cancer, reversal of drug toxicity and minimal risk of allograft rejection, will upsurge its demand over the forecast period. In addition, the stability and homogenous nature of the monoclonal antibodies increase its preference over polyclonal antibodies, thereby augmenting the market value. However, a high risk of cross-contamination and stringent regulatory guidelines may restrain the cell line development market growth over the analysis timeframe.
The equipment segment held around a 52% revenue share in 2019. The equipment segment is further bifurcated into incubator, centrifuge, bioreactor, storage equipment and microscope. The rising demand for cell lines and therapeutics will prove beneficial for the market growth. The usage of incubator and storage equipment for appropriate growth and storage of cell lines will surge the demand for cell line development equipment. Adoption of incubators with advanced features, such as temperature regulation, high-temperature decontamination, solid copper components and HEFA filters, will further propel the cell line development market demand.
The non-mammalian source segment is poised to show more than a 12% CAGR over 2020 to 2026. It includes insects and amphibians. The insect cell lines are used in various research studies pertaining to virology, hemocyte migration, gene expressions, insecticides, toxicology and activity assay. Commercial availability of insect-derived cell lines for research purposes will, thus, augment the overall industry progress.
The recombinant cell line segment accounted for more than 30% of revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to show significant growth over the coming years. The recombinant cell line consists of recombinant DNA. The advances in rDNA technology offering synthetic hormones, enzymes, immunobiological and anti-cancer agents will favor the market demand. Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars across the globe will augment the demand for recombinant cell lines.
The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to witness over a 13% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. The regional business growth is attributed to the presence of a large patient pool suffering from various chronic and infectious diseases. Growing investments in stem cell research, coupled with a surge in demand for regenerative medicine, will favor the regional market progress. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, as well as favorable government policies in countries such as India and China, will further propel business growth. Increasing adoption of cell line development technologies in biopharmaceutical companies for vaccine and biologics development will fuel the Asia-Pacific cell line development industry growth.
Some major findings of the cell line development market report include:
- The advancements in cell culture media, such as the introduction of three-dimensional cell cultures, has led to the development of stable and fast-growing cell lines.
- Adoption of cell lines over primary cells is increasing, owing to longer shelf life, easily propagation and manipulation of the cell lines.
- Easy availability of a wide range of cell lines, including pituitary, motor neuron, oligodendrocytes, hippocampal and cardiac endothelial cell lines, will escalate the product demand.
- Industry players operating in the cell line development market, such as GE Healthcare, Lonza Group, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and American Type Culture Collection, among others, adopt various inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and collaborations to capitalize on market opportunities.
Some of the prominent players operating in cell line development market share include Selexis, Vista Biologicals, GE Healthcare, Lonza Group, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, American Type Culture Collection, EuBiologics, Cobra Biologics, Patheon, Progenitor Cell Therapy, Cyagen, Promocell and Catalent among others. The companies majorly focus on inorganic strategies such as mergers, partnerships, acquisitions and collaboration to expand their product portfolio.
