SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc., (http://www.cellebrationlifesciences.com) a San Diego, California company on the forefront of developing innovative solutions for worldwide autoimmune and other lifestyle-based health concerns, is pleased to announce that it has secured a Joint Development Agreement with the Global Institute of Stem Cell Therapy and Research (GIOSTAR) to advance a clinical trial application currently before the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to find a permanent curative treatment for Type 2 Diabetes.
Type 2 Diabetes is a global health concern and is estimated to affect more than 500 million people worldwide. Global expenditures to treat this life-threatening illness are thought to be more than one trillion dollars annually. Cellebration intends to capture a significant share of this global market upon completion of a successful clinical trial.
In announcing the Joint Development Agreement, Cellebration's Chairman and Chief Science Officer Anand Srivastava, PhD, said that Cellebration's ability to access the capital markets will compliment the more than twenty years of research GIOSTAR has devoted to position the clinical trial application for eventual FDA approval. "This Agreement should provide our research team with the resources needed to advance the clinical trial", Dr. Srivastava said.
Cellebration's CEO Tim Kopatich added that some global estimates place the number of Type 2 Diabetes sufferers at a much larger number than current estimates. "Type 2 Diabetes sufferers are crying out for a treatment that will allow them to live a more fuller life free from the potential harm Type 2 Diabetes can cause as well as the daily inconvenience they must endure", Mr. Kopatich added.
The science behind the FDA clinical trial application is based on research focused on human, adult autologous stem cell transplants.
Dr. Srivastava, who also serves as the Chairman of GIOSTAR, concluded by saying that "everyone knows someone suffering from Type 2 Diabetes. We hope our efforts will eventually allow diabetes patients to live a healthier life".
