MEDIA, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CellPoint and Hypertrust Patient Data Care (HPDC) today announced the launch of xCellit. The xCellit system was co-developed to make autologous cell therapies available more rapidly and efficiently by facilitating the scheduling, monitoring and data capturing of cell treatment workflows. It is based on HPDC's X-Chain Cell & Gene Therapy Orchestration solution and fully tailored to the CellPoint point-of-care manufacturing model.
Using xCellit in combination with a closed and automated manufacturing device developed by Lonza (Cocoon), patient vein-to-vein times can be reduced to 6 days only, as compared to the industry standard of 4-6 weeks. This improvement is made possible as point-of-care manufacturing eliminates the need for complex, time-consuming and cost-intensive logistics.
"We are excited about our partnership with Hypertrust Patient Data Care. xCellit provides an end-to-end platform to digitize, streamline and secure our point-of-care supply chains for our CAR-T treatments. The convenient dashboards and notification triggers are critical in continuously involving and informing all stakeholders along the treatment workflow", says Tol Trimborn, CEO of CellPoint.
Andreas Göbel, Managing Director at Hypertrust Patient Data Care adds: "This is a great step to further advance Cell & Gene therapies. The collaboration with CellPoint shows that even in fully decentralized setups it is possible to provide the required level of trust between multiple parties so that personalized treatment data can be handled reliably and securely."
The point-of-care model brings a new, decentralized approach to autologous cell therapies. Currently available cell therapies involve numerous sequential steps: taking material from the patient, freezing, shipment by air freight, custom clearance, thawing, central factory manufacturing, quality control and release, transport back to the patient, and finally administering the product to the same patient. This current model struggles with limited manufacturing capacity and tremendous costs. In CellPoint's point-of-care model, the production workflow is executed directly at the hospital where the patient is treated, circumventing many steps like cryopreservation and transport, driving down time and costs.
The xCellit platform provides a comprehensive set of features: a fully blown manufacturing execution system (MES) component including batch record QA/QC (quality assurance/quality control) and release in a remote environment. At its core, xCellit offers a highly trustworthy and customizable workflow process engine supporting the entire personalized medicine supply chain from patient treatment to recovery.
More information about point-of-care treatments and the xCellit platform is also available in the joint webinar by CellPoint, Dell and HPDC: https://www.hypertrust-patient.com/closed-loop-supply-chain-in-healthcare-webinar-with-dell-and-cellpoint
About CellPoint
CellPoint is a Dutch (EU) company founded to provide affordable and readily available CAR-T therapies for all patients in need. The CellPoint CAR-T treatment workflow is designed for quality and patient safety, while driving down the time-to-treatment and costs by automation at the point-of-care.
Find out more at http://www.cellpoint.bio
About Hypertrust Patient Data Care
Hypertrust Patient Data Care (HPDC) provides specialized solutions and consulting services to optimize the supply chain of Advanced & Personalized Therapies. Hypertrust X-Chain enables pharmaceutical and biotech companies to set-up, orchestrate, operate and scale-up a frictionless supply chain that ensures highest data security based on latest technology, decentralization and pharmaceutical standards. HPDC products and services support all product lifecycle stages from pre-clinical trials to commercialization. With HPDC's broad supplier and service provider ecosystem, companies can accelerate the setup of their Advanced & Personalized Therapy supply chain processes. Hypertrust is a spin-off of CAMELOT Consulting Group.
More information: https://www.hypertrust-patient.com
Media Contact
Nadine Pflaum, Hypertrust Patient Data Care Gmbh, +1 267 589 9242, n.pflaum@hypertrust-patient.com
SOURCE Hypertrust Patient Data Care Gmbh