Celularity announces the activation of first California Clinical Trial Site following CIRM Grant Award to Advance Treatments for COVID-19

- University of California Irvine is the first California site participating in Celularity's CYNK-001-COVID-19 clinical trial NCT04365101 using Celularity's investigational immunotherapy to treat adults who tested COVID-19 positive in underserved and disproportionately affected populations. - CYNK-001 is the only cryopreserved allogeneic, off-the-shelf NK cell therapy developed from placental hematopoietic stem cells.