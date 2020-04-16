SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centauri Health Solutions ("Centauri"), a leading provider of technology-enabled risk-adjustment, quality, and eligibility solutions, today announced its Premium Assist and Best Benefits service lines' infrastructure has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST®. HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that our organization's health plan-focused eligibility and enrollment services have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk.
This achievement places Centauri in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
The Premium Assist (Dual Eligible Enrollment) and Best Benefits (SSI/SDI Disability Enrollment) solutions provide support for government program eligibility enrollment and reimbursement services for health plans and hospitals.
- Premium Assist serves Medicare Advantage members with Medicaid eligibility and enrollment, which provides an average of over $1,700 in Part B premium savings annually per member.
- Best Benefits helps certain Medicaid health plan members to enroll in Social Security disability benefits, which provides an average of $8,760 annually per member in additional household income for those who qualify.
"Organizations, like Centauri, are under more pressure than ever to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements," said Michelle Miller, Chief Technology Officer of Centauri Health Solutions. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification once again for our Premium Assist and Best Benefits service lines' infrastructure."
"HITRUST is helping organizations ensure that the highest standards of information protection requirements are met when sensitive data is accessed or stored," stated Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "Centauri Health Solutions can be recognized as an organization that can be counted on for keeping information safe."
Centauri passed all 19 assessment domains for the HITRUST CSF certification, which is valid for two years. The domain areas include network protection, portable media security, third party assurance, business continuity and disaster recovery, and others.
About Centauri Health Solutions
Centauri Health Solutions provides services to payors and providers in government sponsored healthcare programs, including Medicare Advantage and Medicaid. In partnership with our clients, we improve the lives and health outcomes of the members and patients we touch through compassionate outreach, sophisticated analytics, and data-driven solutions. Our services directly address complex problems such as uncompensated care within health systems; appropriate, risk-adjusted revenue for specialized sub-populations; and quality of care measurement. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Centauri Health Solutions employs nearly 1,300 dedicated associates in nine U.S. locations. Centauri ranked No. 132 on Inc. Magazine's 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, visit www.centaurihs.com.