- Centene to provide up to three months paid leave for employees who choose to join a medical reserve force - Company announces additional employee benefits including waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19-related treatment and emergency paid sick leave - Company to also provide one-time payment of $750 to employees in a small number of critical functions which are performed in Centene offices - Centene to continue hiring across the Company; Centene looking to fill nearly 2,000 open roles