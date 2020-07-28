ST. LOUIS, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, reporting diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.40.
In summary, the 2020 second quarter results were as follows:
Total revenues (in millions)
$
27,712
Health benefits ratio
82.1
%
SG&A expense ratio
8.8
%
Adjusted SG&A expense ratio (1)
8.5
%
GAAP diluted EPS
$
2.05
Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)
$
2.40
Total cash flow provided by operations (in millions)
$
3,714
(1) A full reconciliation of the Adjusted SG&A expense ratio and Adjusted Diluted EPS are shown on pages six and seven of this release.
The 2020 second quarter results benefited from lower medical utilization as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am pleased with our solid second quarter performance, which came in line with our expectations. Our performance underscores the impact of shelter in place policies on our diversified platform in addition to our team's solid execution in what continues to be a challenging operating landscape," said Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Centene.
"Looking ahead, while we expect the national economic trajectory to remain choppy as we move through the second half of the year, we believe that the return of utilization by our members seeking treatments will be regionally driven. We continue to provide the highest quality of care to our members during this critical time and are well-positioned to respond quickly to evolving dynamics as we execute on our growth strategy. We are further supported by the strength of our balance sheet and solid financial position."
Second Quarter Highlights
- June 30, 2020 managed care membership of 24.6 million, an increase of 9.6 million members, or 64%, over June 30, 2019.
- Total revenues of $27.7 billion for the second quarter of 2020, representing 51% growth compared to the second quarter of 2019.
- Health benefits ratio (HBR) of 82.1% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 86.7% in the second quarter of 2019.
- Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense ratio of 8.8% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 9.1% for the second quarter of 2019.
- Adjusted SG&A expense ratio of 8.5% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 9.0% for the second quarter of 2019.
- Diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2020 of $2.05, compared to $1.18 for the second quarter of 2019.
- Adjusted Diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2020 of $2.40, compared to $1.34 for the second quarter of 2019.
- Operating cash flow of $3.7 billion for the second quarter 2020, representing 3.1x net earnings.
Other Events
- In July 2020, Centene announced that it will establish an East Coast headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company expects to begin construction on the new campus in August and plans to create 3,200 new jobs, with eventual accommodations for up to 6,000 employees, and invest $1 billion in the Charlotte community over time.
- In July 2020, Centene's subsidiary, Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, Inc. (Meridian), began serving Medicaid members in Cook County, Illinois as a result of a Member Transfer Agreement under which Meridian was assigned 100% of NextLevel Health Partners, Inc.'s approximately 54,000 members who access benefits from the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services' HealthChoice Illinois Program.
- In July 2020, Centene's subsidiary, Centurion, commenced a two-year contract with the Kansas Department of Administration to provide healthcare services in the Department of Corrections' facilities.
- In June 2020, Centene's subsidiary, WellCare of Kentucky, was selected by the state of Kentucky to continue serving the Commonwealth's Medicaid managed care program statewide. The new four-year contract is anticipated to begin on January 1, 2021 running through December 31, 2024 with the option for six, two-year renewal extensions.
Accreditations & Awards
- In July 2020, for the third consecutive year, Centene was recognized with a 100 percent score on the Disability Equality Index (DEI) as one of the Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities.
- In July 2020, Forbes announced Centene's position of #14 on its Corporate Responders list, which assesses how well the 100 largest publicly-held companies in the U.S. have responded to COVID-19.
- In June 2020, Centene's subsidiary, Envolve Dental, earned Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).
- In May 2020, FORTUNE announced Centene's position of #42 in its annual ranking of America's largest companies based on 2019 revenue.
- In April 2020, several Centene health plans earned Accreditation from NCQA, including Ambetter from Arkansas Health and Wellness, Sunflower Health Plan and QualChoice Health Insurance.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Beginning in March 2020, Centene announced a series of actions in support of various populations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A detailed list of specific actions taken by the Company in response to the pandemic is shown on page 15 of this release.
Membership
The following table sets forth our membership by line of business:
June 30,
2020
2019
Medicaid:
TANF, CHIP & Foster Care
10,894,200
7,388,700
ABD & LTSS
1,496,000
997,900
Behavioral Health
173,900
68,800
Total Medicaid
12,564,100
8,455,400
Medicare PDP
4,443,100
—
Commercial
2,763,300
2,449,400
Medicare (1)
996,100
398,500
International
600,400
463,100
Correctional
166,000
153,900
Total at-risk membership
21,533,000
11,920,300
TRICARE eligibles
2,864,700
2,855,800
Non-risk membership
223,300
228,100
Total
24,621,000
15,004,200
(1) Membership includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Special Needs Plans, and Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MMP).
The following table sets forth additional membership statistics, which are included in the membership information above:
June 30,
2020
2019
Dual-eligible (2)
969,700
600,800
Health Insurance Marketplace
2,245,600
1,910,700
Medicaid Expansion
1,931,600
1,290,200
(2) Membership includes dual-eligible ABD & LTSS and dual-eligible Medicare.
Revenues
The following table sets forth supplemental revenue information ($ in millions):
Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
% Change
Medicaid
$
18,129
$
12,119
50
%
Commercial
4,136
3,872
7
%
Medicare (3)
3,538
1,465
142
%
Medicare PDP
674
—
n.m.
Other
1,235
900
37
%
Total Revenues
$
27,712
$
18,356
51
%
(3) Medicare includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Special Needs Plans, and MMP.
n.m.: not meaningful
Statement of Operations: Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
- For the second quarter of 2020, total revenues increased 51% to $27.7 billion from $18.4 billion in the comparable period in 2019. The increase over the prior year was due to the acquisition of WellCare, growth in the Health Insurance Marketplace business, expansions, new programs and growth in many of our states, particularly Iowa and Pennsylvania, and the reinstatement of the health insurer fee in 2020, partially offset by the divestiture of our Illinois health plan.
- HBR of 82.1% for the second quarter of 2020 represents a decrease from 86.7% in the comparable period in 2019. The substantial decrease was attributable to lower medical utilization due to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by the Health Insurance Marketplace business, where margins continue to normalize.
- The SG&A expense ratio was 8.8% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 9.1% in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease to the SG&A expense ratio was driven by the addition of the WellCare business, which operates at a lower SG&A ratio, and the leveraging of expenses over higher revenues. The decrease was partially offset by higher acquisition related expenses due to the recent closing of the WellCare acquisition and additional support provided to our Health Insurance Marketplace members through the extension of grace periods for member premiums for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Adjusted SG&A expense ratio was 8.5% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 9.0% in the second quarter of 2019. The Adjusted SG&A expense ratio benefited from the addition of the WellCare business, which operates at a lower SG&A ratio, and the leveraging of expenses over higher revenues. The decrease was partially offset by additional support provided to our Health Insurance Marketplace members through the extension of grace periods for member premiums for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The effective tax rate was 38.2% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 25.7% in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in the effective tax rate was driven by the reinstatement of the health insurer fee in 2020. For the second quarter of 2020, our effective tax rate on adjusted earnings was 36.1%.
Balance Sheet
At June 30, 2020, the Company had cash, investments and restricted deposits of $25.6 billion and maintained $1.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents held by unregulated entities. Medical claims liabilities totaled $11.4 billion. Total debt was $16.8 billion, which included $89 million of borrowings on our $2.0 billion revolving credit facility at quarter end. The debt to capitalization ratio was 39.7% at June 30, 2020, excluding $217 million of non-recourse debt. Our debt to capital ratio would have been 38.1% at June 30, 2020, when netting unregulated cash and cash equivalents with debt, and excluding non-recourse debt.
A reconciliation of the Company's change in days in claims payable from the immediately preceding quarter-end is presented below:
Days in claims payable, March 31, 2020(1)
47
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
4
Days in claims payable, June 30, 2020
51
(1) A pro-forma adjustment has been made to medical costs to include a full quarter of WellCare medical costs. Using actual medical costs, days in claims payable was 51.
The Company's days in claims payable was 51 days, an increase of four days over the pro-forma first quarter of 2020. The increase in days in claims payable is due to lower medical expense in April and May as a result of shelter-in-place orders resulting from COVID-19. A significant portion of the quarter end Medical Claims Liability includes June dates of service where claims were near normalized levels.
Outlook
The Company's annual guidance for 2020 is as follows:
Full Year 2020
Low
High
Total revenues (in billions)
$
109.0
$
111.4
GAAP diluted EPS
$
3.04
$
3.18
Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)
$
4.76
$
4.96
Diluted shares outstanding (in millions)
577.9
580.9
(1)
Adjusted Diluted EPS excludes estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets of $0.98 to $1.00 per diluted share, acquisition related expenses of $0.67 to $0.71 per diluted share, the gain on the sale of the Illinois health plan of approximately $0.10 per diluted share, debt extinguishment costs of approximately $0.07 per diluted share, and non-cash asset impairment of $0.10 per diluted share.
Non-GAAP Financial Presentation
The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company's operations and measure the Company's performance more consistently across periods. The Company uses the presented non-GAAP financial measures internally to allow management to focus on period-to-period changes in the Company's core business operations. Therefore, the Company believes that this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Specifically, the Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial information that excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, as well as other items, allows investors to develop a more meaningful understanding of the Company's performance over time. The tables below provide reconciliations of non-GAAP items ($ in millions, except per share data):
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP net earnings attributable to Centene
$
1,206
$
495
$
1,252
$
1,017
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
197
64
363
129
Acquisition related expenses
71
23
384
41
Other adjustments (1)
(11)
—
12
—
Income tax effects of adjustments (2)
(53)
(21)
(125)
(41)
Adjusted net earnings
$
1,410
$
561
$
1,886
$
1,146
(1)
Other adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2020 include an adjustment to the gain related to the divestiture of certain products of our Illinois health plan of $11 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, net of income tax expense $0.02. Other adjustments include the following adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2020: (a) divestiture gain of $104 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, (b) non-cash impairment of $72 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, and (c) debt extinguishment costs of $44 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.
(2)
The income tax effects of adjustments are based on the effective income tax rates applicable to each adjustment.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Annual Guidance December 31, 2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Centene
$
2.05
$
1.18
$
2.20
$
2.42
$3.04 - $3.18
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (3)
0.25
0.12
0.48
0.24
$0.98 - $1.00
Acquisition related expenses (4)
0.10
0.04
0.58
0.07
$0.67 - $0.71
Other adjustments (5)
—
—
0.05
—
$0.07
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
2.40
$
1.34
$
3.31
$
2.73
$4.76 - $4.96
(3)
The amortization of acquired intangible assets per diluted share presented above is net of an income tax benefit of $0.09 and $0.04 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $0.16 and $0.07 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and an estimated $0.30 to $0.32 for the year ended December 31, 2020.
(4)
The acquisition related expenses per diluted share presented above are net of an income tax benefit of $0.02 and $0.01 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $0.09 and $0.03 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and an estimated $0.11 to $0.12 for the year ended December 31, 2020.
(5)
Other adjustments include the following items:
(1)
gain related to the divestiture of certain products of the Company's Illinois health plan of $0.11 per diluted share, net of income tax expense of $0.08 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and an estimated $0.10 per diluted share, net of income tax expense of $0.08 for the year ended December 31, 2020;
(2)
non-cash impairment of our third party-care management software system of $0.10 per diluted share, net of an income tax benefit of $0.03 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and an estimated $0.10 per diluted share, net of an income tax benefit of $0.03 for the year ended December 31, 2020; and
(3)
debt extinguishment costs of $0.06 per diluted share, net of an income tax benefit of $0.02 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and an estimated $0.07 per diluted share, net of an income tax benefit of $0.02 for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP SG&A expenses
$
2,255
$
1,574
$
4,639
$
3,183
Acquisition related expenses
70
21
365
38
Adjusted SG&A expenses
$
2,185
$
1,553
$
4,274
$
3,145
To provide clarity on the way management defines certain key metrics and ratios, the Company is providing a description of how the metric or ratio is calculated as follows:
- Health Benefits Ratio (HBR) (GAAP) = Medical costs divided by premium revenues.
- SG&A Expense Ratio (GAAP) = Selling, general and administrative expenses divided by premium and service revenues.
- Adjusted SG&A Expenses (non-GAAP) = Selling, general and administrative expenses, less acquisition related expenses.
- Adjusted SG&A Expense Ratio (non-GAAP) = Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses divided by premium and service revenues.
- Adjusted Net Earnings (non-GAAP) = Net earnings less amortization of acquired intangible assets, less acquisition related expenses, as well as adjustments for other items, net of the income tax effect of the adjustments.
- Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) = Adjusted net earnings divided by weighted average common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.
- Debt to Capitalization Ratio (GAAP) = Total debt, divided by total debt plus total stockholder's equity.
- Debt to Capitalization Ratio Excluding Non-Recourse Debt (non-GAAP) = Total debt less non-recourse debt, divided by total debt less non-recourse debt plus total stockholder's equity.
- Average Medical Claims Expense (GAAP) = Medical costs for the period, divided by number of days in such period. Average Medical Claims Expense is most often calculated for the quarterly reporting period.
- Days in Claims Payable (GAAP) = Medical claims liabilities, divided by average medical claims expense. Days in Claims Payable is most often calculated for the quarterly reporting period.
In addition, the following terms referenced in this press release and other Company filings are defined as follows:
- State Directed Payments: Payments directed by a state that have minimal risk, but are administered as a premium adjustment. These payments are recorded as premium revenue and medical costs at close to a 100% HBR. The Company has little visibility to the timing of these payments until they are paid by a state.
- Pass Through Payments: Non-risk supplemental payments from a state that the Company is required to pass through to designated contracted providers. These payments are recorded as premium tax revenue and premium tax expense.
About Centene Corporation
Centene Corporation, a Fortune 50 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.
CENTENE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except shares in thousands and per share data in dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
12,798
$
12,123
Premium and trade receivables
10,339
6,247
Short-term investments
1,558
863
Other current assets
2,127
1,090
Total current assets
26,822
20,323
Long-term investments
10,231
7,717
Restricted deposits
1,050
658
Property, software and equipment, net
2,544
2,121
Goodwill
17,434
6,863
Intangible assets, net
8,702
2,063
Other long-term assets
1,564
1,249
Total assets
$
68,347
$
40,994
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Medical claims liability
$
11,418
$
7,473
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
8,704
4,164
Return of premium payable
1,242
824
Unearned revenue
448
383
Current portion of long-term debt
106
88
Total current liabilities
21,918
12,932
Long-term debt
16,708
13,638
Other long-term liabilities
4,516
1,732
Total liabilities
43,142
28,302
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
33
33
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 800,000 shares; 595,160 issued and 579,345 outstanding at June 30, 2020, and 421,508 issued and 415,048 outstanding at December 31, 2019
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
19,333
7,647
Accumulated other comprehensive earnings
245
134
Retained earnings
6,236
4,984
Treasury stock, at cost (15,815 and 6,460 shares, respectively)
(758)
(214)
Total Centene stockholders' equity
25,056
12,551
Noncontrolling interest
116
108
Total stockholders' equity
25,172
12,659
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity
$
68,347
$
40,994
CENTENE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except shares in thousands and per share data in dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Premium
$
24,745
$
16,554
$
47,959
$
32,757
Service
979
745
1,937
1,380
Premium and service revenues
25,724
17,299
49,896
34,137
Premium tax and health insurer fee
1,988
1,057
3,841
2,663
Total revenues
27,712
18,356
53,737
36,800
Expenses:
Medical costs
20,307
14,354
40,727
28,236
Cost of services
833
615
1,658
1,159
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,255
1,574
4,639
3,183
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
197
64
363
129
Premium tax expense
1,723
1,106
3,348
2,765
Health insurer fee expense
379
—
724
—
Impairment
—
—
72
—
Total operating expenses
25,694
17,713
51,531
35,472
Earnings from operations
2,018
643
2,206
1,328
Other income (expense):
Investment and other income
113
120
280
219
Debt extinguishment costs
—
—
(44)
—
Interest expense
(187)
(101)
(367)
(200)
Earnings from operations, before income tax expense
1,944
662
2,075
1,347
Income tax expense
742
170
827
336
Net earnings
1,202
492
1,248
1,011
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
4
3
4
6
Net earnings attributable to Centene Corporation
$
1,206
$
495
$
1,252
$
1,017
Net earnings per common share attributable to Centene Corporation:
Basic earnings per common share
$
2.08
$
1.20
$
2.23
$
2.46
Diluted earnings per common share
$
2.05
$
1.18
$
2.20
$
2.42
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
579,189
413,370
561,623
413,144
Diluted
587,498
419,671
569,559
419,707
CENTENE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions, unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
1,248
$
1,011
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
618
313
Stock compensation expense
164
72
Impairment
72
—
Loss on debt extinguishment
44
—
Deferred income taxes
17
(10)
Gain on divestiture
(104)
—
Other adjustments, net
2
—
Changes in assets and liabilities
Premium and trade receivables
(1,159)
234
Other assets
202
(47)
Medical claims liabilities
146
558
Unearned revenue
(127)
(138)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,309
(616)
Other long-term liabilities
1,028
869
Other operating activities, net
14
(13)
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,474
2,233
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(412)
(336)
Purchases of investments
(1,849)
(1,280)
Sales and maturities of investments
1,768
719
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(3,000)
(32)
Divestiture proceeds, net of divested cash
466
—
Other investing activities, net
(5)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,032)
(929)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt
2,630
5,617
Payments of long-term debt
(1,598)
(5,353)
Common stock repurchases
(561)
(37)
Payments for debt extinguishment
(21)
—
Debt issuance costs
(93)
—
Other financing activities, net
22
9
Net cash provided by financing activities
379
236
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
3
2
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
824
1,542
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
12,131
5,350
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
12,955
$
6,892
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
360
$
132
Income taxes paid
$
75
$
381
Equity issued in connection with acquisitions
$
11,526
$
—
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets to the totals above:
June 30,
2020
2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$
12,798
$
6,875
Restricted cash and cash equivalents, included in restricted deposits
157
17
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents
$
12,955
$
6,892
CENTENE CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Medicaid:
TANF, CHIP & Foster Care
10,894,200
10,259,700
7,528,700
7,623,400
7,388,700
ABD & LTSS
1,496,000
1,410,100
1,043,500
1,045,700
997,900
Behavioral Health
173,900
158,000
66,500
73,300
68,800
Total Medicaid
12,564,100
11,827,800
8,638,700
8,742,400
8,455,400
Medicare PDP
4,443,100
4,416,500
—
—
—
Commercial
2,763,300
2,728,200
2,331,100
2,388,500
2,449,400
Medicare (1)
996,100
976,700
404,500
404,500
398,500
International
600,400
599,900
599,800
462,400
463,100
Correctional
166,000
172,000
180,000
187,200
153,900
Total at-risk membership
21,533,000
20,721,100
12,154,100
12,185,000
11,920,300
TRICARE eligibles
2,864,700
2,864,800
2,860,700
2,860,700
2,855,800
Non-risk membership
223,300
216,200
227,000
227,800
228,100
Total
24,621,000
23,802,100
15,241,800
15,273,500
15,004,200
(1) Membership includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Special Needs Plans, and MMP.
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES
71,800
69,700
56,600
53,600
52,000
DAYS IN CLAIMS PAYABLE (2)
51
51
45
48
47
(2) Days in Claims Payable is a calculation of Medical Claims Liabilities at the end of the period divided by average claims expense per calendar day for such period. On a pro-forma basis, DCP for Q1 2020 was 47, reflecting adjusted medical costs to include a full quarter of WellCare operations.
CASH, INVESTMENTS AND RESTRICTED DEPOSITS (in millions)
Regulated
$
23,655
$
19,358
$
14,204
$
14,734
$
15,101
Unregulated
1,982
2,871
7,157
855
801
Total
$
25,637
$
22,229
$
21,361
$
15,589
$
15,902
DEBT TO CAPITALIZATION
40.0
%
42.2
%
52.0
%
36.2
%
36.8
%
DEBT TO CAPITALIZATION EXCLUDING NON-RECOURSE DEBT (3)
39.7
%
41.9
%
51.7
%
35.6
%
36.3
%
(3) The non-recourse debt represents the Company's mortgage note payable ($52 million at June 30, 2020) and construction loan payable ($165 million at June 30, 2020). As of December 31, 2019, excluding non-recourse debt and the senior debt issued to fund the WellCare acquisition in advance of closing, our debt to capital was 34.3%. The non-recourse debt represents the Company's mortgage note payable ($54 million at December 31, 2019) and construction loan payable ($140 million at December 31, 2019). The WellCare related senior notes represent $6,921 million of long-term debt as of December 31, 2019.
OPERATING RATIOS
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
HBR
82.1
%
86.7
%
84.9
%
86.2
%
SG&A expense ratio
8.8
%
9.1
%
9.3
%
9.3
%
Adjusted SG&A expense ratio
8.5
%
9.0
%
8.6
%
9.2
%
MEDICAL CLAIMS LIABILITY
The changes in medical claims liability are summarized as follows (in millions):
Balance, June 30, 2019
$
7,447
Less: reinsurance recoverable
19
Balance, June 30, 2019, net
7,428
Acquisitions and divestitures
3,744
Incurred related to:
Current period
71,919
Prior period
(566)
Total incurred
71,353
Paid related to:
Current period
64,761
Prior period
6,363
Total paid
71,124
Balance, June 30, 2020, net
11,401
Plus: reinsurance recoverable
17
Balance, June 30, 2020
$
11,418
Centene's claims reserving process utilizes a consistent actuarial methodology to estimate Centene's ultimate liability. Any reduction in the "Incurred related to: Prior period" amount may be offset as Centene actuarially determines "Incurred related to: Current period." As such, only in the absence of a consistent reserving methodology would favorable development of prior period claims liability estimates reduce medical costs. Centene believes it has consistently applied its claims reserving methodology. Additionally, approximately $23 million was recorded as a decrease to premium revenues resulting from development within "Incurred related to: Prior period" due to minimum HBR and other return of premium programs.
The amount of the "Incurred related to: Prior period" above represents favorable development and includes the effects of reserving under moderately adverse conditions, new markets where we use a conservative approach in setting reserves during the initial periods of operations, receipts from other third party payors related to coordination of benefits and lower medical utilization and cost trends for dates of service June 30, 2019, and prior.
Our Response to COVID-19
Demonstrating our commitment to our members and the communities we serve, employees, and providers and government partners.
Members and Communities
Waiving COVID-19 related prior authorizations and member cost sharing
Delivering 50,000 gift cards, with $35 of value each, to be used to purchase essential
Donating 1 million meals a month for 12 months to feed our neighbors in communities all over the country.
Providing grants to Area Agencies on Aging to enable grocery and
Matching funds in partnership with workforce development boards and other safety net organizations
Investment in new technology and supplies to improve access to quality healthcare for the incarcerated population, including expanding PPE supplies in prisons and expanding the partnership with the Concordance Academy and other charitable agencies to enhance long-term outcomes for incarcerated individuals.
Creation of Health Disparities Task Force, focused on studying the causes of healthcare disparities, recommending improvements in policies and practices and performing outreach to key leaders in impacted areas to increase education.
Waiving all cost sharing for in-network primary care, behavioral health and telehealth costs for Medicare Advantage members for the remainder of 2020. In addition, offering our Community Connections Help Line, available to anyone in need of help beyond medical care, as well as expanded benefits including extended meal program benefits, over-the-counter (OTC) allowances, and annual wellness visit incentives to help members in need of extra support.
Formed partnership with the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) to study the impact of COVID on racial minorities and underserved communities.
Expanded partnership with Quartet Health to help members quickly and easily access behavioral health care.
Employees
10 additional working days of paid leave to support employees
Waiving prior authorizations and employee cost sharing for COVID-19 related screening, testing and treatment
Encouraging employees to work from home, with approximately 90% working remotely
Providing essential workers with a one-time payment of $750
in appreciation and recognition of their willingness to serve in their important office roles
Scheduling essential workers to preserve social distancing,
and enhancing health and safety protocols such as daily cleaning and disinfecting for essential workers
Establishing a Medical Reserve Leave policy to support clinical staff
paid leave and benefits for up to three months of volunteer COVID pandemic service
Hiring continues across the country to fill nearly 2,000 open positions
Providers and Government Partners
Expediting the rollout of FirstNet that will streamline access to affordable,
Dedicating funds to the Medicaid Telehealth Partnership's efforts,
Expediting the distribution of approximately 2 million pieces of PPE
Extending grants to providers to assist with the upfront investment costs of new devices and equipment.
Developing a new Provider Accessibility Initiative (PAI) COVID-19 Web Series to provide timely recommendations on how
In partnership with Quest Diagnostics, distributing 25,000 COVID test kits each week to FQHCs in ten states or districts across the country.
Investments in Mental Health Resources, including training and support to thousands of front-line providers, donations to local organizations with increased demand for 'warmline' call centers, and an investment in the National Council for Behavioral Health for a virtual training program.
Donated $500,000 to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.