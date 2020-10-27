ST. LOUIS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, reporting diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 and Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.26, including the risk corridor, charitable contribution commitment to the Company's foundation and tax benefit highlighted below.
In summary, the 2020 third quarter results were as follows:
Total revenues (in millions)
$
29,090
Health benefits ratio
86.4
%
SG&A expense ratio
9.1
%
Adjusted SG&A expense ratio (1)
8.9
%
GAAP diluted EPS
$
0.97
Adjusted diluted EPS (1)
$
1.26
Total cash flow used in operations (in millions) (2)
$
(952)
(1) A full reconciliation of the Adjusted SG&A expense ratio and Adjusted diluted EPS are shown on pages seven and eight of this release.
(2) The third quarter cash flow was negatively impacted by approximately $1.6 billion for the health insurer fee payment and $1.2 billion for the 2019 risk adjustment payment.
The third quarter results include the following items, which had a net benefit to GAAP and Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.29:
GAAP
Adjusted
Diluted EPS
$
0.97
$
1.26
Less: ACA risk corridor benefit, net
(0.52)
(0.52)
Plus: charitable contribution commitment
0.35
0.35
Less: tax settlement benefit
(0.12)
(0.12)
Total
$
0.68
$
0.97
- a pre-tax net benefit related to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) risk corridor receivable settlement of $398 million (net of minimum medical loss ratio payback and related expenses), or $0.52 per diluted share;
- a pre-tax expense of $275 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, related to a charitable contribution commitment to the Company's foundation; and
- a favorable tax settlement of $72 million, or $0.12 per diluted share.
The third quarter net benefit of $0.17 per diluted share associated with the ACA risk corridor benefit and charitable contribution commitment to our foundation will be invested in enhanced growth and profitability initiatives for our Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace businesses during the fourth quarter.
"We reported strong third quarter results with revenues up 53% as a result of the WellCare acquisition as well as product and geographic expansions, new programs and growth in many of our states," said Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Centene.
"As we benefited from the one-time risk corridor settlement this quarter, we've made the decision to reinvest the proceeds in the growth of our business as well as the communities in which we serve and live. Looking ahead, we expect our underlying businesses to continue to perform well in an uncertain environment and remain focused on executing our growth strategy across our diversified healthcare enterprise."
Third Quarter Highlights
- September 30, 2020 managed care membership of 25.2 million, an increase of 9.9 million members, or 65%, over September 30, 2019.
- Total revenues of $29.1 billion for the third quarter of 2020, representing 53% growth compared to the third quarter of 2019.
- Health benefits ratio (HBR) of 86.4% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 88.2% in the third quarter of 2019.
- Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense ratio of 9.1% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 8.9% for the third quarter of 2019.
- Adjusted SG&A expense ratio of 8.9% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 8.8% for the third quarter of 2019.
- Diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2020 of $0.97, compared to $0.23 for the third quarter of 2019.
- Adjusted diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2020 of $1.26, compared to $0.96 for the third quarter of 2019.
- Operating cash flow of $(952) million for the third quarter of 2020, reflecting the payment of the health insurer fee and the 2019 risk adjustment liability, as expected. Cash flow provided by operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $2.5 billion, or 1.4 times net earnings.
Other Events
- In October 2020, Centene issued $2.2 billion of 3.00% Senior Notes due 2030. The Company used the net proceeds of the notes, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of its outstanding 4.75% Senior Notes due 2022 and all of its outstanding 5.25% Senior Notes due 2025, including all premiums, accrued interest and expenses related to the redemptions.
- In October 2020, Centene announced the expansion of its Medicare Advantage offerings for 2021. The Company's Medicare plans expect to operate in 1,249 counties across 33 states in 2021, a 30% increase in counties over 2020.
- In September 2020, Centene announced that it is expanding its offering in the 2021 Health Insurance Marketplace. Centene is expanding its Marketplace product, branded Ambetter, in nearly 400 new counties across 13 existing states. In addition, Ambetter-branded Marketplace products will be offered in two new states, Michigan and New Mexico. This brings the total number of states with Centene's Marketplace offerings to 22.
- In September 2020, Centene's Illinois subsidiary, Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, Inc., expanded its Foster Care services through the YouthCare program.
- In September 2020, Centene announced three executive leadership appointments to support the Company's continued growth. Jonathan Dinesman was appointed to Executive Vice President, Government Relations; Shannon Bagley was appointed to Executive Vice President, Human Resources; and H. Robert Sanders was appointed to Executive Vice President, Human Resources.
- In September 2020, Centene's Oregon subsidiary, Trillium Community Health Plan, began operating under an expanded contract in three new counties, including the metro Portland area, and now serves as a coordinated care organization for six counties in the state.
- In August 2020, Centene announced that its Indiana subsidiary, Managed Health Services, has been selected by the Indiana Department of Administration to continue serving Hoosier Care Connect members with Medicaid managed care and care coordination services.
Accreditations & Awards
- In October 2020, Centene was named a 2020 Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability. This award recognizes companies that demonstrate exemplary employment practices for people with disabilities.
- In September 2020, FORTUNE recognized Centene in its sixth-annual "Change the World" list of companies that have made an important social or environmental impact. Companies are recognized for innovative strategies that positively impact the world.
- In August 2020, FORTUNE announced Centene's position of #127 in its annual ranking of the world's largest companies based on 2019 revenue, rising from #168 in the previous year's annual ranking.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Beginning in March 2020, Centene announced a series of actions in support of various populations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A detailed list of specific actions taken by the Company in response to the pandemic is shown on page 16 of this release.
Membership
The following table sets forth our membership by line of business:
September 30,
2020
2019
Medicaid:
TANF, CHIP & Foster Care
11,498,700
7,623,400
ABD & LTSS
1,439,800
1,045,700
Behavioral Health
184,800
73,300
Total Medicaid
13,123,300
8,742,400
Medicare PDP
4,436,400
—
Commercial
2,719,500
2,388,500
Medicare (1)
1,014,300
404,500
International
599,900
462,400
Correctional
167,200
187,200
Total at-risk membership
22,060,600
12,185,000
TRICARE eligibles
2,877,900
2,860,700
Non-risk membership
227,200
227,800
Total
25,165,700
15,273,500
(1) Membership includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Special Needs Plans, and Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MMP).
The following table sets forth additional membership statistics, which are included in the membership information above:
September 30,
2020
2019
Dual-eligible (2)
974,800
629,600
Health Insurance Marketplace
2,210,800
1,860,200
Medicaid Expansion
2,070,500
1,359,300
(2) Membership includes dual-eligible ABD & LTSS and dual-eligible Medicare.
Revenues
The following table sets forth supplemental revenue information ($ in millions):
Three Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
% Change
Medicaid
$
19,031
$
12,859
48
%
Commercial
4,638
3,670
26
%
Medicare (3)
3,603
1,429
152
%
Medicare PDP
582
—
n.m.
Other
1,236
1,018
21
%
Total Revenues
$
29,090
$
18,976
53
%
(3) Medicare includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Special Needs Plans, and MMP.
n.m.: not meaningful
Statement of Operations: Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
- For the third quarter of 2020, total revenues increased 53% to $29.1 billion from $19.0 billion in the comparable period in 2019. The increase over the prior year was due to the acquisition of WellCare, growth in the Health Insurance Marketplace business, expansions, new programs and growth in many of our states, the reinstatement of the health insurer fee in 2020, and the ACA risk corridor receivable settlement, partially offset by the divestiture of our Illinois health plan.
- HBR of 86.4% for the third quarter of 2020 represents a decrease from 88.2% in the comparable period in 2019. The decrease was attributable to the ACA risk corridor receivable settlement and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by retroactive state premium rate adjustments and risk sharing mechanisms. The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic includes lower traditional medical utilization, partially offset by higher testing and treatment costs associated with COVID-19.
- The SG&A expense ratio was 9.1% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 8.9% in the third quarter of 2019. The Adjusted SG&A expense ratio was 8.9% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 8.8% in the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increases to the ratios were due to the $275 million charitable contribution commitment to our foundation, partially offset by the addition of the WellCare business, which operates at a lower SG&A ratio, and the leveraging of expenses over higher revenues.
- The effective tax rate was 26.8% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 45.1% in the third quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 reflects a favorable tax settlement, offset by the reinstatement of the health insurer fee in 2020. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 reflects the non-deductibility of a portion of our non-cash goodwill and intangible impairment, offset by the health insurer fee moratorium. For the third quarter of 2020, our effective tax rate on adjusted earnings was 26.1%.
Balance Sheet
At September 30, 2020, the Company had cash, investments and restricted deposits of $24.6 billion and maintained $1.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents held by unregulated entities. Medical claims liabilities totaled $12.9 billion. The Company's days in claims payable was 52 days, which is an increase of one day over the second quarter of 2020. Total debt was $16.8 billion, which included $93 million of borrowings on our $2.0 billion revolving credit facility at quarter end. The debt to capitalization ratio was 39.1% at September 30, 2020, excluding $228 million of non-recourse debt. Our debt to capital ratio would have been 37.4% at September 30, 2020, when netting unregulated cash and cash equivalents with debt, and excluding non-recourse debt.
A reconciliation of the Company's change in days in claims payable from the immediately preceding quarter-end is presented below:
Days in claims payable, June 30, 2020
51
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic (1)
(4)
State directed payments
2
Membership increases
1
Timing of claims payments
2
Days in claims payable, September 30, 2020
52
(1) Days in claims payable at June 30, 2020 was elevated due to lower medical expense in April and May as a result of shelter-in-place orders resulting from COVID-19. A significant portion of the quarter end Medical Claims Liability at June 30, 2020 included June dates of service where claims were near normalized levels.
Outlook
The Company's annual adjusted diluted EPS guidance has been increased by $0.12 to reflect the favorable tax settlement recorded in the third quarter. The Company's annual adjusted diluted EPS guidance reflects the third quarter net benefit of $0.17 per diluted share for the risk corridor and charitable contribution commitment to the Company's foundation, offset by $0.17 per diluted share for growth and profitability initiative expenses associated with our Medicare and Marketplace businesses to be recorded in the fourth quarter.
Full Year 2020
Low
High
Total revenues (in billions)
$
109.8
$
111.4
GAAP diluted EPS
$
3.22
$
3.32
Adjusted diluted EPS (1)
$
4.90
$
5.06
Diluted shares outstanding (in millions)
577.9
580.9
(1) Adjusted diluted EPS excludes estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets of $0.93 to $0.95 per diluted share, acquisition related expenses of $0.68 to $0.72 per diluted share, the gain on the sale of the Illinois health plan of approximately $0.10 per diluted share, debt extinguishment costs of approximately $0.07 per diluted share, and non-cash asset impairment of $0.10 per diluted share.
A rollforward of Adjusted diluted EPS from our previous guidance to our current guidance is shown in the table below:
Adjusted diluted EPS
Previous guidance range
$4.76 - $4.96
Q3 - ACA risk corridor/charitable contribution commitment
0.17
Q4 - Enhanced growth and profitability initiative expenses
(0.17)
Q3 - Tax settlement
0.12
Revised guidance range*
$4.90 - $5.06
*Reflects tightening of guidance range.
Non-GAAP Financial Presentation
The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company's operations and measure the Company's performance more consistently across periods. The Company uses the presented non-GAAP financial measures internally to allow management to focus on period-to-period changes in the Company's core business operations. Therefore, the Company believes that this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Specifically, the Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial information that excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, as well as other items, allows investors to develop a more meaningful understanding of the Company's performance over time. The tables below provide reconciliations of non-GAAP items ($ in millions, except per share data):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP net earnings attributable to Centene
$
568
$
95
$
1,820
$
1,112
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
164
65
527
194
Acquisition related expenses
62
25
446
66
Other adjustments (1)
—
271
12
271
Income tax effects of adjustments (2)
(53)
(54)
(178)
(95)
Adjusted net earnings
$
741
$
402
$
2,627
$
1,548
(1) Other adjustments include the following adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2020: (a) divestiture gain of $104 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, (b) non-cash impairment of $72 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, and (c) debt extinguishment costs of $44 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. Other adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes the non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairment of $271 million, or $0.57 per diluted share.
(2) The income tax effects of adjustments are based on the effective income tax rates applicable to each adjustment.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Annual Guidance
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Centene
$
0.97
$
0.23
$
3.16
$
2.65
$3.22 - $3.32
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (3)
0.21
0.12
0.70
0.35
$0.93 - $0.95
Acquisition related expenses (4)
0.08
0.04
0.65
0.12
$0.68 - $0.72
Other adjustments (5)
—
0.57
0.05
0.57
$0.07
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
1.26
$
0.96
$
4.56
$
3.69
$4.90 - $5.06
(3) The amortization of acquired intangible assets per diluted share presented above is net of an income tax benefit of $0.07 and $0.03 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $0.22 and $0.11 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and an estimated $0.28 to $0.30 for the year ended December 31, 2020.
(4) The acquisition related expenses per diluted share presented above are net of an income tax benefit of $0.02 and $0.02 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $0.12 and $0.04 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and an estimated $0.13 to $0.14 for the year ended December 31, 2020.
(5) Other adjustments include the following items:
(a) gain related to the divestiture of certain products of the Company's Illinois health plan of $0.10 per diluted share, net of income tax expense of $0.08 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and an estimated $0.10 per diluted share, net of income tax expense of $0.08 for the year ended December 31, 2020;
(b) non-cash impairment of our third party-care management software system of $0.10 per diluted share, net of an income tax benefit of $0.03 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and an estimated $0.10 per diluted share, net of an income tax benefit of $0.03 for the year ended December 31, 2020;
(c) debt extinguishment costs of $0.05 per diluted share, net of an income tax benefit of $0.02 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and an estimated $0.07 per diluted share, net of an income tax benefit of $0.02 for the year ended December 31, 2020; and
(d) non-cash impairment of $0.57 per diluted share, net of an income tax benefit of $0.08 for the three and nine months ended September 31, 2019.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP SG&A expenses
$
2,507
$
1,617
$
7,146
$
4,800
Acquisition related expenses
61
23
426
61
Adjusted SG&A expenses
$
2,446
$
1,594
$
6,720
$
4,739
To provide clarity on the way management defines certain key metrics and ratios, the Company is providing a description of how the metric or ratio is calculated as follows:
- Health Benefits Ratio (HBR) (GAAP) = Medical costs divided by premium revenues.
- SG&A Expense Ratio (GAAP) = Selling, general and administrative expenses divided by premium and service revenues.
- Adjusted SG&A Expenses (non-GAAP) = Selling, general and administrative expenses, less acquisition related expenses.
- Adjusted SG&A Expense Ratio (non-GAAP) = Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses divided by premium and service revenues.
- Adjusted Net Earnings (non-GAAP) = Net earnings less amortization of acquired intangible assets, less acquisition related expenses, as well as adjustments for other items, net of the income tax effect of the adjustments.
- Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) = Adjusted net earnings divided by weighted average common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.
- Debt to Capitalization Ratio (GAAP) = Total debt, divided by total debt plus total stockholder's equity.
- Debt to Capitalization Ratio Excluding Non-Recourse Debt (non-GAAP) = Total debt less non-recourse debt, divided by total debt less non-recourse debt plus total stockholder's equity.
- Average Medical Claims Expense (GAAP) = Medical costs for the period, divided by number of days in such period. Average Medical Claims Expense is most often calculated for the quarterly reporting period.
- Days in Claims Payable (GAAP) = Medical claims liabilities, divided by average medical claims expense. Days in Claims Payable is most often calculated for the quarterly reporting period.
In addition, the following terms are defined as follows:
- State Directed Payments: Payments directed by a state that have minimal risk, but are administered as a premium adjustment. These payments are recorded as premium revenue and medical costs at close to a 100% HBR. The Company has little visibility to the timing of these payments until they are paid by a state.
- Pass Through Payments: Non-risk supplemental payments from a state that the Company is required to pass through to designated contracted providers. These payments are recorded as premium tax revenue and premium tax expense.
CENTENE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except shares in thousands and per share data in dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
12,198
$
12,123
Premium and trade receivables
11,670
6,247
Short-term investments
1,497
863
Other current assets
1,910
1,090
Total current assets
27,275
20,323
Long-term investments
9,859
7,717
Restricted deposits
1,055
658
Property, software and equipment, net
2,669
2,121
Goodwill
17,964
6,863
Intangible assets, net
8,130
2,063
Other long-term assets
1,412
1,249
Total assets
$
68,364
$
40,994
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Medical claims liability
$
12,899
$
7,473
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
7,102
4,164
Return of premium payable
1,123
824
Unearned revenue
582
383
Current portion of long-term debt
89
88
Total current liabilities
21,795
12,932
Long-term debt
16,737
13,638
Other long-term liabilities
3,953
1,732
Total liabilities
42,485
28,302
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
36
33
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 800,000 shares; 595,622 issued and 579,726 outstanding at September 30, 2020, and 421,508 issued and 415,048 outstanding at December 31, 2019
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
19,390
7,647
Accumulated other comprehensive earnings
293
134
Retained earnings
6,804
4,984
Treasury stock, at cost (15,896 and 6,460 shares, respectively)
(762)
(214)
Total Centene stockholders' equity
25,725
12,551
Noncontrolling interest
118
108
Total stockholders' equity
25,843
12,659
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity
$
68,364
$
40,994
CENTENE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except shares in thousands and per share data in dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Premium
$
26,537
$
17,472
$
74,496
$
50,229
Service
922
743
2,859
2,123
Premium and service revenues
27,459
18,215
77,355
52,352
Premium tax and health insurer fee
1,631
761
5,472
3,424
Total revenues
29,090
18,976
82,827
55,776
Expenses:
Medical costs
22,932
15,406
63,659
43,642
Cost of services
861
619
2,519
1,778
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,507
1,617
7,146
4,800
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
164
65
527
194
Premium tax expense
1,389
822
4,737
3,587
Health insurer fee expense
376
—
1,100
—
Impairment
—
271
72
271
Total operating expenses
28,229
18,800
79,760
54,272
Earnings from operations
861
176
3,067
1,504
Other income (expense):
Investment and other income
95
98
375
317
Debt extinguishment costs
—
—
(44)
—
Interest expense
(184)
(99)
(551)
(299)
Earnings from operations, before income tax expense
772
175
2,847
1,522
Income tax expense
207
79
1,034
415
Net earnings
565
96
1,813
1,107
Loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests
3
(1)
7
5
Net earnings attributable to Centene Corporation
$
568
$
95
$
1,820
$
1,112
Net earnings per common share attributable to Centene Corporation:
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.98
$
0.23
$
3.21
$
2.69
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.97
$
0.23
$
3.16
$
2.65
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
579,510
413,616
567,586
413,302
Diluted
587,971
419,956
575,732
419,700
CENTENE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions, unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
1,813
$
1,107
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
916
475
Stock compensation expense
218
106
Impairment
72
271
Loss on debt extinguishment
44
—
Deferred income taxes
(154)
(75)
Gain on divestiture
(104)
—
Changes in assets and liabilities
Premium and trade receivables
(1,640)
(319)
Other assets
185
(14)
Medical claims liabilities
1,563
1,091
Unearned revenue
(212)
(10)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(861)
(552)
Other long-term liabilities
663
68
Other operating activities, net
19
(14)
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,522
2,134
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(663)
(530)
Purchases of investments
(2,911)
(2,074)
Sales and maturities of investments
3,408
1,247
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(3,000)
(31)
Divestiture proceeds, net of divested cash
466
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,700)
(1,388)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt
2,687
12,456
Payments of long-term debt
(1,654)
(12,293)
Common stock repurchases
(570)
(41)
Payments for debt extinguishment
(21)
—
Debt issuance costs
(94)
(6)
Other financing activities, net
35
12
Net cash provided by financing activities
383
128
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
8
4
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
213
878
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
12,131
5,350
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
12,344
$
6,228
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
479
$
213
Income taxes paid
$
920
$
511
Equity issued in connection with acquisitions
$
11,526
$
—
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets to the totals above:
September 30,
2020
2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$
12,198
$
6,215
Restricted cash and cash equivalents, included in restricted deposits
146
13
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents
$
12,344
$
6,228
CENTENE CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Medicaid:
TANF, CHIP & Foster Care
11,498,700
10,971,700
10,259,700
7,528,700
7,623,400
ABD & LTSS
1,439,800
1,418,500
1,410,100
1,043,500
1,045,700
Behavioral Health
184,800
173,900
158,000
66,500
73,300
Total Medicaid
13,123,300
12,564,100
11,827,800
8,638,700
8,742,400
Medicare PDP
4,436,400
4,443,100
4,416,500
—
—
Commercial
2,719,500
2,763,300
2,728,200
2,331,100
2,388,500
Medicare (1)
1,014,300
996,100
976,700
404,500
404,500
International
599,900
600,400
599,900
599,800
462,400
Correctional
167,200
166,000
172,000
180,000
187,200
Total at-risk membership
22,060,600
21,533,000
20,721,100
12,154,100
12,185,000
TRICARE eligibles
2,877,900
2,864,700
2,864,800
2,860,700
2,860,700
Non-risk membership
227,200
223,300
216,200
227,000
227,800
Total
25,165,700
24,621,000
23,802,100
15,241,800
15,273,500
(1) Membership includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Special Needs Plans, and MMP.
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES
71,100
71,800
69,700
56,600
53,600
DAYS IN CLAIMS PAYABLE (2)
52
51
51
45
48
(2) Days in Claims Payable is a calculation of Medical Claims Liabilities at the end of the period divided by average claims expense per calendar day for such period. On a pro-forma basis, DCP for Q1 2020 was 47, reflecting adjusted medical costs to include a full quarter of WellCare operations.
CASH, INVESTMENTS AND RESTRICTED DEPOSITS (in millions)
Regulated
$
22,623
$
23,655
$
19,358
$
14,204
$
14,734
Unregulated
1,986
1,982
2,871
7,157
855
Total
$
24,609
$
25,637
$
22,229
$
21,361
$
15,589
DEBT TO CAPITALIZATION
39.4
%
40.0
%
42.2
%
52.0
%
36.2
%
DEBT TO CAPITALIZATION EXCLUDING NON-RECOURSE DEBT (3)
39.1
%
39.7
%
41.9
%
51.7
%
35.6
%
(3) Excluding non-recourse debt of $228 million and $194 million at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. As of December 31, 2019, excluding non-recourse debt and the senior debt issued to fund the WellCare acquisition in advance of closing, our debt to capital was 34.3%. The WellCare related senior notes represent $6,921 million of long-term debt as of December 31, 2019.
OPERATING RATIOS
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
HBR
86.4
%
88.2
%
85.5
%
86.9
%
SG&A expense ratio
9.1
%
8.9
%
9.2
%
9.2
%
Adjusted SG&A expense ratio
8.9
%
8.8
%
8.7
%
9.1
%
MEDICAL CLAIMS LIABILITY
The changes in medical claims liability are summarized as follows (in millions):
Balance, September 30, 2019
$
7,975
Less: reinsurance recoverable
21
Balance, September 30, 2019, net
7,954
Acquisitions and divestitures
3,874
Incurred related to:
Current period
79,314
Prior period
(435)
Total incurred
78,879
Paid related to:
Current period
70,936
Prior period
6,893
Total paid
77,829
Balance, September 30, 2020, net
12,878
Plus: reinsurance recoverable
21
Balance, September 30, 2020
$
12,899
Centene's claims reserving process utilizes a consistent actuarial methodology to estimate Centene's ultimate liability. Any reduction in the "Incurred related to: Prior period" amount may be offset as Centene actuarially determines "Incurred related to: Current period." As such, only in the absence of a consistent reserving methodology would favorable development of prior period claims liability estimates reduce medical costs. Centene believes it has consistently applied its claims reserving methodology. Additionally, approximately $42 million was recorded as a reduction from premium revenues resulting from development within "Incurred related to: Prior period" due to minimum HBR and other return of premium programs.
The amount of the "Incurred related to: Prior period" above represents favorable development and includes the effects of reserving under moderately adverse conditions, new markets where we use a conservative approach in setting reserves during the initial periods of operations, receipts from other third party payors related to coordination of benefits and lower medical utilization and cost trends for dates of service September 30, 2019, and prior.
Our Response to COVID-19
Demonstrating our commitment to our members and the communities we serve, employees, and providers and government partners.
Members and Communities
Waiving COVID-19 related prior authorizations and member cost sharing
Delivering 50,000 gift cards, with $35 of value each, to be used to purchase essential
Donating 1 million meals a month for 12 months to feed our neighbors in communities all over the country.
Providing grants to Area Agencies on Aging to enable grocery and
Matching funds in partnership with workforce development boards and other safety net organizations
Investment in new technology and supplies to improve access to quality healthcare for the incarcerated population, including expanding PPE supplies in prisons and expanding the partnership with the Concordance Academy and other charitable agencies to enhance long-term outcomes for incarcerated individuals.
Creation of Health Disparities Task Force, focused on studying the causes of healthcare disparities, recommending improvements in policies and practices and performing outreach to key leaders in impacted areas to increase education.
Waiving all cost sharing for in-network primary care, behavioral health and telehealth costs for Medicare Advantage members for the remainder of 2020. In addition, offering our Community Connections Help Line, available to anyone in need of help beyond medical care, as well as expanded benefits including extended meal program benefits, over-the-counter (OTC) allowances, and annual wellness visit incentives to help members in need of extra support.
Formed partnership with the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) to study the impact of COVID on racial minorities and underserved communities.
Expanded partnership with Quartet Health to help members quickly and easily access behavioral health care.
Partnered with Samsung Electronics America to expand access to telehealth for individuals living in rural and underserved communities.
Employees
Providing 10 additional working days of paid leave to support employees.
Waiving prior authorizations and employee cost sharing for COVID-19 related screening, testing and treatment.
Encouraging employees to work from home, with approximately 90% working remotely.
Providing essential workers with a one-time payment of $750
Scheduling essential workers to preserve social distancing,
Establishing a Medical Reserve Leave policy to support clinical staff
Hiring continues across the country to fill nearly 2,000 open positions.
Providers and Government Partners
Expediting the rollout of FirstNet that will streamline access to affordable,
Dedicating funds to the Medicaid Telehealth Partnership's efforts,
Expediting the distribution of approximately 2 million pieces of PPE
Extending grants to providers to assist with the upfront investment costs of new devices and equipment.
Developing a new Provider Accessibility Initiative (PAI) COVID-19 Web Series to provide timely recommendations on how providers and organizations can deliver disability-competent care during the pandemic and beyond.
In partnership with Quest Diagnostics, distributing 25,000 COVID test kits each week to FQHCs in ten states or districts across the country.
Investments in Mental Health Resources, including training and support to thousands of front-line providers, donations to local organizations with increased demand for 'warmline' call centers, and an investment in the National Council for Behavioral Health for a virtual training program.
Donated $500,000 to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.