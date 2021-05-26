PLANO, Texas, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) today announced it has been unanimously selected to receive the 2021 Society for the Advancement of Behavior Analysis (SABA) Programmatic Contributions to Behavior Analysis award. SABA grants the award to organizations that contribute to the ongoing and enduring development of behavior analysis.
"We are exceptionally pleased to recognize CARD's development of comprehensive, cutting-edge curricula, which helps all who seek its assistance lead fulfilling lives," said Maria E. Malott, Ph.D., CEO, SABA. "CARD's highly trained staff, commitment to research, and enormous sphere of influence have been, and will no doubt continue to be, an invaluable service to individuals on the autism spectrum around the world."
Recognized as a global leader in the field of autism treatment and the third-largest nongovernmental organization contributing to autism research in the United States, CARD uses applied behavior analysis (ABA) to treat individuals of all ages who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). For more than three decades, CARD researchers have worked to identify variables that increase the effectiveness of treatment. In addition to developing world-renowned treatment and training curricula, CARD pioneered the center-based treatment model, which has been shown to increase the pace of treatment gains significantly. CARD's individualized programs help children, adolescents, and adults overcome developmental delays, learn to communicate, develop friendships, and lead happy, healthy lives.
"All of us at CARD are honored to receive this highly respected award," said CARD founder Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, Ph.D., BCBA-D. "CARD has been committed to providing quality ABA therapy to individuals of all ages with ASD since I founded it in 1990, and CARD continues to lead the field of ABA with excellence and compassion."
The award will be presented to CARD at the Association for Behavior Analysis International (ABAI) 47th Annual Convention Online during the SABA Awards and Opening Event on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. EDT.
About Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)
CARD treats individuals of all ages diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at treatment centers around the globe. CARD was founded in 1990 by leading autism expert and clinical psychologist Doreen Granpeesheh, Ph.D., BCBA-D. CARD treats individuals with ASD using the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA), which is empirically proven to be the most effective method for treating individuals with ASD and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Surgeon General. CARD employs a dedicated team of trained professionals across the nation and internationally. For more information, visit centerforautism.com.
About Society for the Advancement of Behavior Analysis (SABA)
The Society for the Advancement of Behavior Analysis (SABA) was chartered in 1980 for the welfare, financial support, and advancement of the behavior analysis field. SABA is affiliated with the Association for Behavior Analysis International (ABAI), the primary membership organization for those interested in the philosophy, science, application, and teaching of behavior analysis. More information is available at http://saba.abainternational.org.
