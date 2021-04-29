TYLER, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Center for Laser and Aesthetic Medicine in Tyler, Texas, will now offer hormone replacement therapy (HRT) with a variety of innovative treatment administration methods to address a range of health concerns for both men and women.
Patients can receive HRT in a variety of application methods, including pills, creams, troches, gels, injections, and pellets. Patients with a variety of symptoms including hair loss, thyroid disorders, memory, bone loss, menopause, and infertility can be treated.
HRT is most often thought of in relation to postmenopausal women, but it can actually be used to treat both men and women.
Hormone replacement therapy for men is typically recommended when low testosterone leads to diminished libido or fatigue. Men may also experience depression, lack of motivation, joint pain, and hair loss as a result of low testosterone.
Hormone replacement therapy for women may be recommended for a variety of reasons. HRT is often used to manage symptoms of perimenopause, menopause, and polycystic ovarian syndrome. Additionally, women may receive HRT for mood swings, fatigue, difficulty losing weight in their midsection, mood changes, sleep difficulties, and diminished libido.
Center for Laser and Aesthetic Medicine provides a range of HRT services, including:
Bioidentical Hormones Therapy
Bioidentical hormones are exact replicas (identical) to the hormones your own body produces. These hormones are created in a lab, like synthetic hormones, but bioidentical hormones are specifically created for your body to exactly match the natural hormones at a molecular level.
Weight Loss Program
Maintaining a healthy weight can be difficult if hormone production is off. We offer hormone therapy that helps the body produce or replace hormones that aid in thyroid and metabolic function. By triggering the production of weight loss hormones, patients who are eating healthy and exercising regularly are better able to lose weight and maintain their healthy weight.
Testosterone Therapy
Low testosterone levels have numerous negative effects, including diminished sex drive, erectile dysfunction, fatigue, loss of muscle mass, hair loss, as well as cognitive and emotional changes. Testosterone replacement therapy can help improve overall health and vitality, renew sex drive, and otherwise reverse the negative effects of low testosterone.
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome treatment
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is a disordered hormone condition that occurs during a woman's reproductive years. In the past, medical professionals used birth control to address ovarian cysts without fully understanding or treating the hormonal imbalance in other bodily systems that could cause numerous health concerns like weight gain, menstrual cycle irregularity, infertility, acne, mental health struggles, and more.
Women's health specialist Wendy Freden, PA who has a specialization in hormone replacement therapy and aesthetic medicine will provide the service. At the age of 44, Wendy was diagnosed with invasive ductal breast cancer which provided her with a unique and personal understanding of how estrogen deficiency affects women mentally, physically, and aesthetically. Her goal is to educate women on the protective benefits of hormone therapy while maintaining preventative measures for protection against breast cancer. You will often hear her say, "When patients feel better inside, they want to look better on the outside." She strives to help her patients enhance their natural beauty through the art of aesthetic medicine. Her patients love her transparency about her personal life and often call her, "friend".
Wendy will be joined by Certified Nurse Practitioner Carly Graff who is certified in Advanced Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy and has years of experience treating patients with chronic diseases and hormone imbalances such as polycystic ovarian syndrome.
To schedule an appointment call 903-579-7261.
