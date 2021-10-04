GREENBELT, Md., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) is the nation's leading provider in diagnosing and treating venous insufficiency (vein disease). We interact with over 200,000 patients annually, conduct more vein procedures than other vein clinic or hospital in the country, and consistently achieve a 98 percent patient satisfaction rating.
CVR's MISSION TO SERVE THE HISPANIC COMMUNITY
The CVR mission to expand care in a cost-efficient manner is more relevant than ever, particularly regarding the healthcare needs of our Hispanic communities. With several locations in the greater New York City, Washington DC, Detroit, and Chicago markets, we carry out our mission by diagnosing and treating venous disorders to an underserved population, knowing it is critical to ensuring individual as well as community health.
ENGAGING THE HISPANIC COMMUNITY IN THE DIGITAL AGE
CVR delivers on its mission to provide vein education and healthy lifestyle information that empowers the Spanish-speaking community by hosting a dedicated Spanish website. As a result of these concerted efforts to engage the Hispanic community, CVR has seen significant increases in Spanish first traffic in 2021.
CVR IS NOW HIRING
CVR is committed to staffing diversity and equitable career paths for all, with more than 20 percent of our staff self-identifying as Hispanic or Latino.
To help further expand our ability to provide excellent service to Hispanic communities, we offer opportunities to the best and the brightest bilingual Spanish-speaking candidates in their field. We are actively hiring bilingual Spanish-speaking vascular technologists, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, medical assistants, medical receptionists, and more.
Driven by a shared passion for helping people whose lives have been impacted by chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), we make a difference in the lives of the patients we serve—in Hispanic communities and beyond. CVR was honored with the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award, and our CEO, Sanjiv Lakhanpal MD, was named to Glassdoor's Top CEOs list.
If you're ready for a meaningful career and want to (literally) help change lives for the better, then you owe it to yourself to explore opportunities at CVR. For more information, visit centerforvein.com/about/careers.
ABOUT VENOUS INSUFFICIENCY
Venous insufficiency, the cause of significant suffering due to the sequelae of venous hypertension, most commonly arises as achy, tired, and heavy legs. This common and underdiagnosed disorder affects between 30 to 40 million Americans. Factors including age, weight, prolonged sitting or standing, genetics, or a history of DVT (blood clots) can increase the risk. Treatment options have evolved to an array of minimally invasive procedures in an office setting.
ABOUT CENTER FOR VEIN RESTORATION
Center for Vein Restoration (CVR) is the largest physician-led practice treating vein disease in the country. Having performed its first procedure in 2007 under President and CEO Dr. Sanjiv Lakhanpal, Center for Vein Restoration has since become nationally recognized as the clinical leader in treating chronic venous insufficiency. With 100+ centers and growing, CVR has over 600 employees, conducts over 200,000 patient interactions annually, and achieves a 98 percent patient satisfaction rating. To learn more about CVR and its mission, visit centerforvein.com or by phone at 1-800-FIX-LEGS.
