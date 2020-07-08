NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Center on Addiction has changed its name to Partnership to End Addiction. In tandem, it has launched a new brand identity and redesigned website at drugfree.org. The changes are part of an evolution following the 2019 merger of two distinguished leaders in the substance addiction space. They also align with the organization's ongoing efforts to address community needs at a time of increased national uncertainty exacerbating the addiction crisis.
"Partnership to End Addiction is a name that reflects both the legacy of our combined organization, as well as our dedication to partnering with experts, advocates and other organizations to address this public health crisis together," said Creighton Drury, CEO of Partnership to End Addiction. "We are living through an unprecedented time. Amid this uncertainty, families need to know they aren't alone. We are here to help them get through whatever challenges they may be facing, with support and free resources."
The new website provides critical information for families impacted by addiction, as well as policymakers, researchers and health care professionals in the addiction space. Family members seeking guidance and information can access the organization's educational content on treatment, recovery and prevention in addition to one-on-one support from trained helpline specialists. They can also learn about advocating for policy changes, leading efforts in their own communities and volunteering with Partnership to End Addiction. Professionals in government, research and health care can engage with the organization's state- and federal-level policy and advocacy work, professional services, partnership opportunities, and addiction research and science.
Partnership to End Addiction's updated logo, a combined heart and check, reflects its unique approach to ending addiction with a mix of heart and science, compassion and expertise. Its new brand design demonstrates the broad spectrum of the nonprofit's activities and its evolution as a combined organization now working on all fronts to solve our nation's addiction crisis.
About Partnership to End Addiction
