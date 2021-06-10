FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accelerate the Startup of Your Clinical Trials Without Sacrificing Quality:
Common Pitfalls that Cause Delays and How to Avoid Them
A CenterWatch Free Webinar • Sponsored by Diligent Pharma, LLC
Thursday, June 17, 2021, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT
https://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web21617-accelerate-the-startup-of-your-clinical-trials-without-sacrificing-quality?free_webinar_source=CWEvent
Learn how to streamline provider selection and qualification to speed up clinical trial startup — without sacrificing quality.
This free webinar, led by Ken Getz, Deputy Director and Research Professor of the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (CSDD) and Jay Turpen, Head of Client Services at Diligent Pharma, explain the latest insights gleaned from Operation Warp Speed that accelerated vaccines and treatment for COVID-19. They'll share how one can scale and incorporate these techniques into trials, including:
- An overview of current clinical trial performance, including common pitfalls that impact startup cycle times in clinical research
- How to turn those key pitfalls into opportunities for improvement using an innovative solution which leverages the results of vendor qualification to reduce cycle times and resources in trial initiation.
Ken and Jay will draw on objective research into pharmaceutical R&D management to identify opportunities for process efficiency and cycle time improvements that can benefit the entire industry.
Time is money, especially when it comes to drug development. Save time where one can to accelerate clinical trials with this free webinar.
Webinar Details:
