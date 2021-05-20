FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Practices for Clinical Trial Site Management
CenterWatch Management Report

Clinical trial professionals must know how to do it all: engage patients, maintain investigational drug accountability, monitor and ensure data integrity, use electronic data and document storage systems, and investigate the root cause of trial problems.
Get hands-on, in-depth guidance with the Best Practices for Clinical Trial Site Management, which explains how to perform a variety of practical job responsibilities so one can more effectively manage and execute clinical trials. It shares the latest thinking on best practices for must-know topics, including broadening participant diversity and making trials more patient-centric.
This collection of in-depth articles comes handpicked from the pages of Research Practitioner, CenterWatch's trusted bimonthly professional development journal.
Best Practices for Clinical Trial Site Management will help take clinical trials — and one's career — to a new level of success, explaining:
- Eight principles of data quality
- Which documents regulatory inspectors want to see — and how to make sure they're readily accessible
- Statistical tools and methods for conducting root cause analysis
- FDA guidance on patient-focused trials
- Common reasons participants drop out of a trial
- Which kinds of training trial staff needs to handle new technologies
- Four essential elements of an emergency plan
Successfully coordinate all aspects of = day-to-day site management responsibilities with Best Practices for Clinical Trial Site Management.
